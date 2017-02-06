5 Reasons Why Jurgen Klopp Deserves Time to Succeed at Liverpool

1 of 6

For perhaps the first time since he took charge at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp is feeling the heat.

The club's title push, one that gained so much momentum in the first half of the season, has quickly ground to a halt since the turn of the year. Chelsea were well within their sights at the start of 2017, but now the table-topping Blues are over the hill and far away.

The faltering Reds have won just once in their last 10 outings in all competitions, during which time they've exited both the FA and EFL Cups.

While Saturday’s 2-0 loss away to lowly Hull City has in no way put Klopp on the hot seat, he is coming under pressure to turn around the Reds’ worrying run of form and save a once-promising season.

Speaking to Jonathan Northcroft of the Sunday Times (h/t Alexander Netherton of Eurosport), Dietmar Hamann questioned the club’s logic in handing his fellow German a long-term contract last summer: "I like Klopp, but they lost two finals last season, so I’d be careful. I wouldn’t have given him a six-year contract. That’s absolute madness. They won’t win anything this year, and they may not finish top-four."

Hamann reiterated his comments when appearing on the BBC’s Match of the Day 2 Extra show, adding that the club made the decision "with their heart and not their head."

So is the Champions League winner right to be critical of Klopp's contract extension?

