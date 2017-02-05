Super Bowl National Anthem 2017: Twitter Reacts to Luke Bryan's Performance

Elsa/Getty Images

Before the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons kicked off Super Bowl LI on Sunday evening in Houston, Luke Bryan took the field to deliver "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Prior to his performance, Bryan made his rooting interest clear. It was little surprise the Leesburg, Georgia, native strongly supports the Falcons:

The over/under for Sunday's anthem was two minutes, nine seconds, according to OddsShark. ESPN's Darren Rovell tweeted Bryan completed his rendition in 2:04, narrowly hitting the under.

IHeartRadio congratulated all the fans who padded their bank accounts:

A few notes into the song, CBSSports.com's Will Brinson was confident Bryan would soar beyond the over:

Similarly, MTV's Holly Anderson thought Bryan made sure to savor every moment of his time on the field:

The NFL shared a replay of his full performance:

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, country singer Rodney Atkins and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres all praised Bryan's effort:

Barstool Sports' PFT Commenter is already looking ahead to Super Bowl LII's national anthem:

At the very least, Bryan's performance went better than his last foray into the sports world for a marquee event. He sparked a minor controversy in 2012 when he was spotted glancing at his hand for guidance while singing the national anthem before the MLB All-Star Game.

The traditional Air Force flyover followed the national anthem. Brody Logan of Fox 5 in Washington, D.C. and Yahoo Sports' Jay Busbee made light of the fact the NRG Stadium roof was closed during the ceremony:

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson added his two cents about how to improve the flyover:

With the anthem out of the way, Bryan can focus on watching the Falcons potentially bring home their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.