Super Bowl National Anthem 2017: Twitter Reacts to Luke Bryan's Performance
Before the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons kicked off Super Bowl LI on Sunday evening in Houston, Luke Bryan took the field to deliver "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Prior to his performance, Bryan made his rooting interest clear. It was little surprise the Leesburg, Georgia, native strongly supports the Falcons:
Luke Bryan @LukeBryanOnline
Hanging with Dad. #RiseUp #SuperBowl https://t.co/5y5yIwCK7p2/5/2017, 9:50:55 PM
The over/under for Sunday's anthem was two minutes, nine seconds, according to OddsShark. ESPN's Darren Rovell tweeted Bryan completed his rendition in 2:04, narrowly hitting the under.
IHeartRadio congratulated all the fans who padded their bank accounts:
iHeartRadio @iHeartRadio
If you bet I'd sing the national anthem In less than 2 minutes and 15 seconds, you won. 😉@LukeBryanOnline #SuperBowl https://t.co/EUalvMOOVZ2/5/2017, 11:32:56 PM
A few notes into the song, CBSSports.com's Will Brinson was confident Bryan would soar beyond the over:
Will Brinson @WillBrinson
Luke Bryan’s got $40 million riding on the anthem over2/5/2017, 11:26:10 PM
Similarly, MTV's Holly Anderson thought Bryan made sure to savor every moment of his time on the field:
Holly Anderson @HollyAnderson
luke this isn’t a playground, GET OFF THE SLIDE2/5/2017, 11:27:27 PM
The NFL shared a replay of his full performance:
NFL @NFL
.@LukeBryanOnline performs the National Anthem prior to #SB51! https://t.co/xR5kEdBuDz2/5/2017, 11:31:22 PM
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, country singer Rodney Atkins and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres all praised Bryan's effort:
Austin Dillon @austindillon3
Man @LukeBryanOnline killed it tonight during the National Anthem great job #SB512/5/2017, 11:32:57 PM
Rodney Atkins @RodneyAtkins
#countrymusic represented well on the #SuperBowl. nice job @LukeBryanOnline on the #NationalAnthem2/5/2017, 11:31:20 PM
Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow
@LukeBryanOnline you sing like an angel. #SuperBowl2/5/2017, 11:38:49 PM
Barstool Sports' PFT Commenter is already looking ahead to Super Bowl LII's national anthem:
PFTCommenter @PFTCommenter
Ed Orgeron spoken word natonal anthem next year pls2/5/2017, 11:28:39 PM
At the very least, Bryan's performance went better than his last foray into the sports world for a marquee event. He sparked a minor controversy in 2012 when he was spotted glancing at his hand for guidance while singing the national anthem before the MLB All-Star Game.
The traditional Air Force flyover followed the national anthem. Brody Logan of Fox 5 in Washington, D.C. and Yahoo Sports' Jay Busbee made light of the fact the NRG Stadium roof was closed during the ceremony:
Brody Logan @BrodyLogan
Doing a flyover of a domed stadium stadium is always a good idea.2/5/2017, 11:28:13 PM
Jay Busbee @jaybusbee
Folks under the closed roof of NRG Stadium, trust us, the flyover was pretty sweet2/5/2017, 11:28:09 PM
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson added his two cents about how to improve the flyover:
Neil deGrasse Tyson @neiltyson
Would be cool if just once, the National Anthem flyover-jets buzzed the stadium with a low-altitude Mach-2 sonic boom.2/5/2017, 11:27:48 PM
With the anthem out of the way, Bryan can focus on watching the Falcons potentially bring home their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!