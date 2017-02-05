    Super Bowl LIDownload App

    Super Bowl National Anthem 2017: Twitter Reacts to Luke Bryan's Performance

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Luke Bryan sings the national anthem prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    Before the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons kicked off Super Bowl LI on Sunday evening in Houston, Luke Bryan took the field to deliver "The Star-Spangled Banner."

    Prior to his performance, Bryan made his rooting interest clear. It was little surprise the Leesburg, Georgia, native strongly supports the Falcons:

    The over/under for Sunday's anthem was two minutes, nine seconds, according to OddsShark. ESPN's Darren Rovell tweeted Bryan completed his rendition in 2:04, narrowly hitting the under.

    IHeartRadio congratulated all the fans who padded their bank accounts:

    A few notes into the song, CBSSports.com's Will Brinson was confident Bryan would soar beyond the over:

    Similarly, MTV's Holly Anderson thought Bryan made sure to savor every moment of his time on the field:

    The NFL shared a replay of his full performance:

    NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, country singer Rodney Atkins and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres all praised Bryan's effort:

    Barstool Sports' PFT Commenter is already looking ahead to Super Bowl LII's national anthem:

    At the very least, Bryan's performance went better than his last foray into the sports world for a marquee event. He sparked a minor controversy in 2012 when he was spotted glancing at his hand for guidance while singing the national anthem before the MLB All-Star Game.

    The traditional Air Force flyover followed the national anthem. Brody Logan of Fox 5 in Washington, D.C. and Yahoo Sports' Jay Busbee made light of the fact the NRG Stadium roof was closed during the ceremony:

    Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson added his two cents about how to improve the flyover:

    With the anthem out of the way, Bryan can focus on watching the Falcons potentially bring home their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

