Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017: Song List, Reaction for Lady Gaga Performance

Lady Gaga starred in the Super Bowl LI halftime show, and she did not disappoint.

The superstar began her show on the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium before dropping down to the stage on the field, knocking out all of her biggest hits in the process.

The NFL account captured the entirety of the show:

She began with a patriotic medley before moving on to the songs that made her famous, finishing the entire show without a guest appearance like we've seen in past shows.

Lady Gaga Halftime Show Set List Order Song 1 God Bless America/This Land Is Your Land 2 Poker Face 3 Born This Way 4 Telephone 5 Just Dance 6 Million Reasons 7 Bad Romance

A show like this will always be subjective, but Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman was certainly a fan:

Even a two-time Super Bowl performer enjoyed the show:

Bruno Mars was just one of the many celebrities who appreciated the effort Lady Gaga put forth:

Bryan Cranston went in a different direction in discussing the performance:

The New England Patriots were trailing the Atlanta Falcons 21-3 at halftime, which made them the butt of many jokes. That was until Tom Brady led a comeback to help the Patriots earn a 34-28 overtime victory.

Still, Gaga was one of the biggest stars of the night, even grabbing the attention of athletes who were otherwise focused on the game:

Performing the halftime show at the Super Bowl is one of the biggest moments in a musician's career, and Lady Gaga more than lived up to expectations. She showcased her impressive vocal talent while putting on the type of unique performance we've come to expect throughout her career.

From her theatrical rooftop entrance on, it was certainly a memorable show.

Perhaps most impressively, Lady Gaga didn't need any onstage help. All the recent pop stars in this role have had some sort of guest dating back to The Black Eyed Peas in 2011. Prince was the last solo act to perform by himself in 2007, but while he utilized a handful of covers, this year's show was almost exclusively Lady Gaga's own hits.

Ending the night with a mic drop was only fitting.