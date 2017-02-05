Patriots Win Super Bowl 2017: Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are the best in the NFL once again after beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI.

This win is the fifth for the franchise with both quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick being part of all of them. Both men showed rare emotion with each other immediately after the game, via the NFL:

Brady was more excited a few minutes later when he was handed the Lombardi Trophy from Terry Bradshaw, via the team's account:

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was also happy to celebrate the title, via the NFL on ESPN:

Meanwhile, the rest of the team had their own parties on the field, via the NFL:

The fans in attendance are also likely happy they didn't leave, per Zack Cox of NESN:

This all came after a game that could easily go down as the greatest Super Bowl of all time.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Falcons took control of the game in the second quarter. Touchdowns by Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper helped build a 14-0 lead, while a pick-six by Robert Alford seemed like it would seal the win, even in the first half, the scores helped put Atlanta up 21-0.

The score was cut to 21-3 at intermission, although few gave the Patriots a chance for a comeback.

New England still trailed 28-9 going into the fourth quarter, but Brady took over from there while leading his team back from the dead. This James White touchdown and ensuing two-point conversion helped send the game into overtime for the first time in Super Bowl history, via the NFL:

Even Belichick showed emotion going into overtime, via the Patriots on Twitter:

White then scored again in overtime to send the Lombardi Trophy back to New England.

The win caps an impressive season that began with Brady being suspended for the first four games. The squad overcame this stretch with a 3-1 start, which was followed by continued dominance to finish with a 14-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Three wins later and the Patriots are on top of the football world once again, resuming one of the best dynasties the league has ever seen. While the Falcons are young and should be back, New England clearly isn't going anywhere.