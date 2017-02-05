Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Sergio Aguero and Moussa Dembele

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero has admitted he doesn't know where his future lies after failing to make the starting XI for Manchester City against Swansea City in the Premier League, as Chelsea lie in wait to tempt the striker to Stamford Bridge.

Steve Bates of the Sunday People (h/t the Mirror) reported the Blues could be willing to part with £75 million to sign the Argentina international as Gabriel Jesus becomes first choice at City. Real Madrid are likely to contest for the attacker's signature if he comes onto the market in the summer, with Aguero declaring he doesn't know where he will be playing next season.

According to Sam Lee of Goal (h/t Bleacher Report UK), Aguero inflamed rumours with his latest comments:

Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola also commented after the Swansea game, once again benching Aguero and opting to start his new Brazilian wonderkid.

The Spanish coach said he plans to utilise Aguero in the coming weeks and could pair him with Jesus in a sumptuous attack, per Lee:

Jesus' impact at City was expected by many, and Aguero's long-term injury record has made him vulnerable in Guardiola's plans.

However, the former Atletico Madrid player remains prolific in the Premier League, and he could be the perfect candidate to replace Diego Costa if the striker departs the Bridge, per Bates.

In other Blues news, Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has said he is not considering his immediate future in Glasgow after recent links with Antonio Conte's side.

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Coral Barry of Metro quoted the former Fulham man speaking after smashing a second-half hat-trick against St Johnstone in the SPL: "I don’t really listen to what is being said about me I just keep my head down and keep working. I was out with my knee and just tried to get back as we quickly as I can. Yeah my future is here and I’m enjoying it."

The 20-year-old has already hit 20 goals in all competitions this season, according to WhoScored.com, and his reputation continues to explode as he finds the back of the net like clockwork.

Here is the hitman in action:

Aguero and Dembele will be expected targets if Costa leaves the Premier League leaders, and both players offer differentials—as well as lots of goals.

The Argentinian has the long-term record of success behind him, but Dembele could develop into one of the best strikers in Europe, costing substantially less in the process.

Conte will have to think long and hard as he considers attacking targets in the coming months, but the opportunity to add Aguero to his squad might prove to be irresistible in the summer.