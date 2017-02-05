Super Bowl 2017 Live Stream: Mobile Coverage, Features for Patriots vs. Falcons

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

In case you weren't already aware, Super Bowl LI is nearly upon us. At 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will engage in the biggest game of the 2016-17 NFL season.

There are plenty of reasons to watch this game, no matter how dedicated of a football fan you are. You'll be able to watch two of this season's best quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Matt Ryan. You'll also be able to watch the NFL's most prolific offense (Atlanta, 33.8 points per game in the regular season) and its stingiest defense (New England, 15.6 points per game allowed).

On the field, the action is going to be fun enough for everyone to enjoy.

Of course, the action on the field isn't the only reason folks will be watching. Plenty of people are going to tune in for the halftime show—featuring Lady Gaga this year—or for the usually entertaining commercials. Others will watch just to be part of the cool crowd.

If you cannot find yourself around a television for four full quarters, there's no need to worry. There are plenty of other ways to follow along with this year's biggest sporting event. We're here to examine those today.

We will be running down some of the best ways to keep track of the action during Super Bowl LI via mobile devices and apps. We'll also take a look at some of the latest buzz and injury information for the game.

Of course, you can always follow the NFL here at Bleacher Report and on the Team Stream app.

Super Bowl LI

What: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

Where: NRG Stadium; Houston

When: Sunday, Feb. 5

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Mobile Coverage

The easiest way to watch this year's Super Bowl is via Fox Sports Go. Since Fox is carrying the game on television, it will be available for streaming via the Fox Sports Go app and online at FoxSportsGo.com.

While Fox Sports Go can be heavy on the advertisements, you'll be able to watch the game live on your mobile device or computer. It's worth noting that if you're not connected to Wi-Fi, you'll only be able to watch the game if you're a Verizon customer. Verizon has an exclusivity deal on mobile NFL streaming.

If you're simply looking to follow along with game information, highlights and statistics, you can do so via NFL Mobile. Downloading the NFL Mobile app will allow you to get highlights and track the game in real time on your smartphone iPhone or Windows PC.

Verizon customers can also live-stream the game via NFL Mobile.

If you're lucky enough to actually be attending Super Bowl LI, you'll want to check out NFL Fan Mobile Pass. This is another app courtesy of the NFL, and it is meant to enhance the fan experience in Houston. NFL Fan Mobile Pass includes features like personalized photos and videos, updated event and map information, and chances to win prizes and participate in interactive games.

Latest Buzz

Mack to Play with Fractured Fibula



We've known about the leg injury Falcons center Alex Mack suffered during the NFC title game for the past two weeks. However, it only recently came to light just how serious the injury actually is. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mack actually has a leg fracture, and the Falcons are unsure how long he'll be able to go:

Mack, though, insists that he will be perfectly fine.

"Nothing has changed regarding Alex Mack's status," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said on Sunday, per Conor Orr of NFL.com. "He will play and does not expect any limitations. He has a slight fracture in his fibula, which is why he was listed. It is painful. He'll get a shot, but he will play."

Having Mack on the field will be important for the Falcons. Pro Football Focus rated him second overall among all centers for the regular season and playoffs.

Jones Shouldn't Be Limited

Mack isn't the only notable Falcons players coming into this game with injury concerns. Star wideout Julio Jones, who finished the regular season with 1,409 yards receiving, has been dealing with a toe injury for more than a month.

The injury—along with an ankle sprain—even cost Jones a couple of games near the end of the season.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Jones may need to undergo surgery in the offseason for the toe injury. According to Rapoport, recovery for the surgery could take months but shouldn't force Jones to miss time next season.

The good news, according to ESPN's Ed Werder, is that Jones is expected to be close to 100 percent for Sunday's game:

Bennett Also Banged Up

The Falcons are not the only team with injury issues here either. The Patriots will want to keep an eye on standout tight end Martellus Bennett, who could be one of the most important offensive players in this game.

Bennett has been dealing with various injuries for much of the season and is officially listed as questionable with a knee injury. While we wouldn't expect Bennett to actually miss the biggest game of his pro career, he might not be at 100 percent.

“I wouldn’t say he’s feeling great at this point in terms of his body, but he’s fought through it," Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said of Bennett, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.



We'd expect Bennett to fight through the pain for one more game.