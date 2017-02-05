Gregg Popovich Breaks Tie with Jerry Sloan for Most Wins with One Franchise

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich passed Jerry Sloan for the coach with the most wins with one franchise with the team's 121-97 win over the Denver Nuggets, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Including Saturday's victory, Popovich has now tallied 1,128 wins all-time as the head coach of the Spurs. He's collected victories in San Antonio since 1996, heading the team for 21 seasons (including 2016-17).

In addition to his wins record, Popovich has earned many other accolades in his years of coaching. The veteran coach has been named the NBA Coach of the Year three times, he's coached in the All-Star Game four times and he's led five different Spurs teams to NBA championships.

Popovich remains tied wth John Kundla and Pat Riley for the third-most championships among coaches, but sits four behind Red Auerbach (nine championships) for second on the list, per Basketball-Reference.com. Phil Jackson has won the most all-time, notching 11 titles coaching the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Popovich has had the luxury of having guys like Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard. While he didn't impact things directly on the court, he had the biggest hand in molding the players and teams to championship form.

At 68 years old, it's unclear how long coach Popovich will continue to coach, but he hasn't lost his touch. Through 50 games this season, the Spurs hold the second-best record in the Western Conference at 39-11. They trail just the 43-8 Golden State Warriors in the standings but have plenty of season left to remedy that.

The Spurs have earned a playoff bid in all but one of the seasons during Popovich's tenure. While only five of them have turned into championships, he's got a chance to add number six in 2016-17.