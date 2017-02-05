AFCON 2017 Final: Score and Twitter Reaction for Egypt vs. Cameroon

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Cameroon were crowned the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations champions after they defeated Egypt 2-1 in the final at the Stade d'Angondje in Gabon on Sunday.

Mohamed Elneny gave Egypt the lead when he fired into the roof of the net midway through the first half, but Cameroon struck back shortly before the hour mark through Nicolas N'Koulou's header.

Vincent Aboubakar was the hero of the hour, volleying the winner at the end of the match, which gave Egypt little time to recover.

Bleacher Report UK hailed the new champions:

The two sides provided their familiar lineups as the pair battled for the 10th time at the African Cup of Nations. The Pharaohs had previously won four games to Cameroon's three.

Abdallah El Said almost got the Egyptians off to the perfect start after only two minutes, but he shot straight at goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa after being released by Mohamed Salah.

Cameroon slowly worked their way into the match as Egypt continued to look dangerous, and it was Hector Cuper's side who deservedly struck first.

Elneny was the initial hero, unmarked in the box as he fired home to spark scenes of delight from the Egyptian contingent.

Squawka News highlighted the goal, as Cameroon struggled to fully threaten before the half-time whistle:

Cameroon was unspectacular in the first half of action but showed enough to suggest they had the tools to work their way back into the match.

Egypt appeared more cautious as they attempted to defend their lead, allowing the Indomitable Lions more of the ball and territory.

Cameroon were rewarded after 59 minutes when N'Koulou's header crashed into the back of the net to level the scores.

The scorer met Benjamin Moukandjo's cross, and the Cameroon supporters were on their feet and vocal as the game was tied.

Cameroon suddenly appeared the much better team, as Egypt had lost their early verve as the game entered the final part of the contest.

Egypt were susceptible from set pieces and were forced to defend deep, with Cameroon exploiting their own height advantage.

Moukandjo skied an effort late in the match that could have been the winner in the final 10 minutes, and the skipper held his head in disappointment.

Cameroon attempted to use brute force and energy to grab the winner, but the game slowed down as both teams tired.

As the seconds ticked down to the final minute, the Indomitable Lions won the match as substitute Aboubakar's flick and volley broke Egyptian hearts. The 25-year-old produced a moment of grandeur and excellence as he swung his boot at the ball, and the net rippled, causing scenes of rapture.

Football legend Marco van Basten tipped his hat towards the goalscorer:

Cameroon deserved their victory after a valiant comeback, and they were physically the stronger side in the second half.

Egypt started well but could not find a second goal during their brief periods of domination.