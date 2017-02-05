    NFLDownload App

    Donald Trump Predicts Patriots vs. Falcons in Pre-Super Bowl 51 Fox Exclusive

    US President Donald Trump makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, bound for Palm Beach, Florida on February 3, 2017. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
    MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    In an interview on Fox prior to Super Bowl LI, President Donald Trump predicted a New England Patriots victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

    According to Frank Thorp V of NBC News, Trump told Bill O'Reilly he believes the Pats will prevail by eight points.

    During the interview, Trump mentioned his affinity for both Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. He also called quarterback Tom Brady "a friend."

    While Brady has shied away from addressing his friendship with Trump publicly, he has been linked to the president since 2015, when a "Make America Great Again" hat was spotted in his locker, per Sports Illustrated.

    Trump didn't mention the Falcons or MVP quarterback Matt Ryan by name, but he referred to them as a "good team" and said the signal-caller has performed "better than expected."

    The president has professional football ties, as he was the owner of the USFL's New Jersey Generals.

    New England enters Super Bowl LI as a three-point favorite, according to OddsShark.

