Waste Management Phoenix Open 2017: Leaderboard Scores, Prize-Money Payouts

Hideki Matsuyama outlasted Webb Simpson in a four-hole playoff Sunday to win the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open after both golfers sat at 17 under par through four rounds.

The two managed to separate themselves from a crowded leaderboard and take the lion's share of the $6.7 million purse.

Here is a look at the final leaderboard and prize-money payouts for the top golfers:

2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open: Results and Payouts Rank Golfer Round 4 Score Overall Score Payout 1 Hideki Matsuyama -5 -17 $1,206,000 2 Webb Simpson -7 -17 $723,600 3 Louis Oosthuizen -6 -16 $455,600 T4 Rickie Fowler -6 -15 $294,000 T4 J.J. Spaun -4 -15 $294,000 6 Byeong Hun An +2 -14 $241,200 T7 Daniel Berger -3 -13 $216,075 T7 Martin Laird +2 -13 $216,075 T9 Jordan Spieth -4 -12 $180,900 T9 Matt Kuchar -1 -12 $180,900 T9 Graham DeLaet E -12 $180,900 TheGolfNewsNet.com

At 16 under, Byeong Hun An entered Sunday with a one-stroke lead, but two straight bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 dropped him to even on the day and left the door open for the rest of the field.

His day got worse, as bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18 dropped him to sixth place at 14 under overall.

Initially, Louis Oosthuizen was the man to catch, as his charge on the final five holes put him in contention for the victory at 16 under.

Starting the day at 10 under, Oosthuizen strung together a clean round that saw him go three under through the first 13 holes, including a 24-footer on No. 9:

He caught fire on No. 14, birdieing three of his next four holes to pull into a tie for the lead.

Moments later, the three-way tie became a four-way tie when Simpson birdied No. 17.

But Matsuyama collected his third birdie of the day on No. 15 to take a momentary lead at 17 under as he continued his dominance on par fives, as the PGA Tour shared:

Simpson joined him moments later with a birdie on No. 18 to finish off a day that was throttled into gear by an eagle on No. 3.

Matsuyama was unable to find a winner on his final three holes, forcing a playoff. However, the two remained as evenly matched during the playoff as they were in regulation, parring the first three holes.

Simpson came agonizingly close to winning it on the third hole, but his birdie putt was inches short, as the PGA Tour shared:

Instead, Matsuyama came up with a birdie on the fourth playoff hole to defend his Phoenix Open crown and become the first Japanese player to collect four wins on the PGA Tour.

