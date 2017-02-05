    Download App

    Odell Beckham Jr. Comments on Controversy Around Miami Trip, Loss to Packers

    GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants fails to make a catch in the first quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. used his appearance on ESPN's Postseason NFL Countdown prior to Super Bowl 51 on Sunday to address the trip the Giants receivers took to Miami and what happened during the team's playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers

    "All the extra attention and distraction it caused our team and our organization, I don't think any of us wanted that and that's where the regrets may lie," Beckham said about the trip, per ESPN.com. "But as far as going back on it, you live and you learn. You make decisions, and you have to live with the consequences. You have to be willing to do that, and that was the case. ... You have to take it and move on. I can't sit back and keep continuing to dwell on it. Otherwise, I won't really be living life."

    The Packers defeated the Giants 38-13 in the NFC Wild Card Game, and Beckham struggled, with just 28 yards on four receptions. He also dropped two critical passes in the first quarter that could have helped the Giants extend drives and get into the end zone.

    ESPN's Sal Paolantonio reported Beckham was seen in the locker room at Lambeau Field after the game punching a hole in the wall and banging his head against a door. 

    "I learned my lesson about that, so I didn't sit there and punch a wall," Beckham said. "It was a piece of paper, sheet rock, and it just happened."

    Beckham has experienced all the highs and lows of being one of the biggest stars in the NFL. He dazzled during his rookie year and was voted the cover athlete for EA Sports' Madden NFL 16 video game. 

    In three seasons, Beckham's performance has never wavered. He has had at least 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns every year in the NFL. 

    But with stardom comes added scrutiny. Beckham was one of several Giants players who took a trip to Miami on a planned day off for the team. But he became the focus of the discussion by virtue of being the biggest star in the group and his previous antics earlier in the season, like fighting a kicking net after the Giants' 29-27 loss against Washington in Week 3. 

    At 24 years old, Beckham is still maturing into the man he will become. His talent is otherworldly, with few athletes capable of matching what he's able to do on a football field. 

    The Giants have the potential to be great for a long time with a stout defense. Beckham is the face of their franchise and will determine how high the offense can climb next season.

    It's up to him to handle the responsibility. 

