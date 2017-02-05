Odell Beckham Jr. Comments on Controversy Around Miami Trip, Loss to Packers

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. used his appearance on ESPN's Postseason NFL Countdown prior to Super Bowl 51 on Sunday to address the trip the Giants receivers took to Miami and what happened during the team's playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

"All the extra attention and distraction it caused our team and our organization, I don't think any of us wanted that and that's where the regrets may lie," Beckham said about the trip, per ESPN.com. "But as far as going back on it, you live and you learn. You make decisions, and you have to live with the consequences. You have to be willing to do that, and that was the case. ... You have to take it and move on. I can't sit back and keep continuing to dwell on it. Otherwise, I won't really be living life."

The Packers defeated the Giants 38-13 in the NFC Wild Card Game, and Beckham struggled, with just 28 yards on four receptions. He also dropped two critical passes in the first quarter that could have helped the Giants extend drives and get into the end zone.

ESPN's Sal Paolantonio reported Beckham was seen in the locker room at Lambeau Field after the game punching a hole in the wall and banging his head against a door.

"I learned my lesson about that, so I didn't sit there and punch a wall," Beckham said. "It was a piece of paper, sheet rock, and it just happened."



Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Watch All-American Molly Huddle Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Winner From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else This Night in the NBA Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51 Barack Obama: Fan of the Game How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match? Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns 16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17 Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie" Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17 Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats 2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Gridiron Heights Week 13 Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week

Beckham has experienced all the highs and lows of being one of the biggest stars in the NFL. He dazzled during his rookie year and was voted the cover athlete for EA Sports' Madden NFL 16 video game.

In three seasons, Beckham's performance has never wavered. He has had at least 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns every year in the NFL.

But with stardom comes added scrutiny. Beckham was one of several Giants players who took a trip to Miami on a planned day off for the team. But he became the focus of the discussion by virtue of being the biggest star in the group and his previous antics earlier in the season, like fighting a kicking net after the Giants' 29-27 loss against Washington in Week 3.

At 24 years old, Beckham is still maturing into the man he will become. His talent is otherworldly, with few athletes capable of matching what he's able to do on a football field.

The Giants have the potential to be great for a long time with a stout defense. Beckham is the face of their franchise and will determine how high the offense can climb next season.

It's up to him to handle the responsibility.