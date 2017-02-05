Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Karim Benzema and Alexis Sanchez

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly ready to once again begin a summer pursuit of Real Madrid star Karim Benzema following rumours the striker is "eager for a new challenge." Meanwhile, the Gunners are said to have placed a €70 million (£60 million) valuation on Alexis Sanchez.

Spanish daily AS (h/t Metro's Coral Barry) reported Benzema may consider an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, as he seeks a new challenge away from his La Liga employers.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the France international on numerous occasions in the past, as noted in Barry's report, and the forward is "thought to be valued at £52 million."

There could be a striker merry-go-round in the summer, too, after Goal's Sam Lee (h/t Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney) sourced quotes from Sergio Aguero in the wake of the Manchester City man's drop to the bench for Sunday's 2-1 win over Swansea City:

Those comments came after Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness) reported Aguero's representatives have reached out to long-term admirers Real over a transfer after Gabriel Jesus took his place in City's starting XI.

The reported price tag placed on Benzema far exceeds the club-record £42.5 million Arsenal forked out to sign Mesut Ozil, again from Real Madrid, in the summer of 2013.

Benzema has won two UEFA Champions League titles, one La Liga crown, two Copa del Reys and two FIFA Club World Cups since joining Los Blancos from Lyon in 2009. He is now in his eighth season at the Bernabeu.

It's uncertain as to what led to the alleged change of heart on the Frenchman's behalf. Although, Benzema took to Twitter on Sunday after Real's clash with Celta Vigo was postponed, seemingly still in good spirits:

Elsewhere, Italian outlet Calciomercato cited a report from the Mirror that said the Gunners have put a €70 million (£60 million) price tag on Sanchez, who is a target for Atletico Madrid should they lose Antoine Griezmann.

As things stand, Sanchez's contract at the Emirates Stadium is set to expire in the summer of 2018. The Chilean sparked more rumours of unrest after failing to thank travelling fans following Arsenal's 3-1 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday, via Goal's Chris Wheatley:

Sanchez arrived in north London from Barcelona in 2014 but is said to have become disheartened with the club's lack of title ambition. Not to mention the club have thus far failed to meet his alleged wage demands of €10 million (£8.6 million) per year, per Calciomercato.

Only a select few European clubs may be able to meet Arsenal's apparent valuation of their South American star, but that figure may be forced to fall if Sanchez enters the final year of his contract with no extension in sight.