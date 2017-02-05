La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 21 Results and Updated Standings

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Sevilla failed to pull level on points with Barcelona as they drew only their fourth game of the La Liga season against Villarreal in a goalless encounter on Sunday.

Alaves scored an impressive away performance against Sporting Gijon, defeating their hosts 4-2 at the Estadio El Molinon.

Real Sociedad edged out Osasuna in their league contest, defeating the visitors 3-2 in the final match of the day.

Real Madrid's trip to Celta Vigo was postponed when stadium safety concerns were identified after bad weather, per BBC Sport.

Here are Sunday's results from Spain's top league and latest standings:

La Liga 2017: Sunday Results Home Score Away Sevilla 0-0 Villarreal Sporting Gijon 2-4 Alaves Real Sociedad 3-2 Osasuna Celta Vigo P-P Real Madrid Sky Sports

Latest La Liga Standings R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 19 14 4 1 51 17 +34 46 2 Barcelona 21 13 6 2 55 18 +37 45 3 Sevilla 21 13 4 4 43 28 +15 43 4 Atletico Madrid 21 11 6 4 36 16 +20 39 5 Real Sociedad 21 12 2 7 34 30 +4 38 6 Villarreal 21 9 8 4 28 14 +14 35 7 Athletic Club 21 9 5 7 26 25 +1 32 8 Espanyol 21 8 8 5 29 27 +2 32 9 Eibar 21 9 5 7 32 29 +3 32 10 Celta Vigo 20 9 3 8 31 33 -2 30 11 Las Palmas 20 7 7 6 31 31 0 28 12 Alaves 21 6 9 6 21 22 -1 27 13 Real Betis 20 6 5 9 21 31 -10 23 14 Malaga 21 5 7 9 28 35 -7 22 15 Valencia 20 5 4 11 29 40 -11 19 16 Deportivo La Coruna 20 4 7 9 25 32 -7 19 17 Leganes 21 4 6 11 15 35 -20 18 18 Sporting Gijon 21 3 4 14 22 43 -21 13 19 Osasuna 21 1 7 13 23 46 -23 10 20 Granada 20 1 7 12 16 44 -28 10 Sky Sports

Sunday Recap

Sevilla missed the chance to cut the gap on the El Clasico sides at the top of the division, collecting just a point at home against Villarreal in a 0-0 draw.

Samir Nasri missed a penalty in the second half as goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo was the hero, and the stopper also made a late save from Vicente Iborra's header to share the spoils.

Mario Gaspar had fouled Vitolo in the box to give the Andalusia giants the chance of the lead, but Asenjo was equal to the player on-loan from Manchester City.

The Yellow Submarine's best chance came as Adrian Lopez shot wide after he rounded Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

Squawka Football provided the vital stats at the end of the tight game:

Los Blancos have two games in hand on both Sevilla and Barca after their match with Celta was cancelled.

Alaves were on fire as they visited Gijon, slamming four goals past their opponents in a high-scoring affair.

Ruben Sobrino gave the away side the lead after 10 minutes, and Christian Santos' penalty doubled the advantage shortly before the hour mark.

Edgar Mendez also slotted away from the spot for the visitors as they made it 3-0 after 70 minutes before the hosts made a comeback with two goals in the last six minutes—from Lacina Traore and Carlos Castro.

However, Alexis' goal from close range ended the contest with five minutes remaining, allowing Alaves to see out the final moments with comfort.

Sociedad's excellent campaign continued as they defeated Osasuna 3-2 at the Anoeta Stadium.

All three of the hosts' strikes came in the final 28 minutes of the game, after Kenan Kodro found the bottom corner to open the scoring for the visiting side from Pamplona.

The Royals began the fightback after 62 minutes as Raul Navas headed home, and they drew level ten minutes later when Carlos Vela netted.

Juanmi gave La Real the lead with 13 minutes remaining, but the Reds struck back just two minutes later through Sergio Leon to set up a tense finale.

Sociedad consolidate fifth place as their fight for European football continues with vigour.

Sevilla will feel they have missed a trick after their draw on Sunday, but they remain title contenders deep into the campaign.

Nasri's penalty miss will have fans holding their heads, but the club have been hugely consistent, as they have matched the pace set by Spain's greatest two sides.