    La Liga Table 2017: Sunday's Week 21 Results and Updated Standings

    SEVILLE, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 05: Samir Nasri of Sevilla FC (L) competes for the ball with Jonathan Dos Santos of Villarreal CF (R) during the La Liga match between Sevilla FC and Villarreal CF at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on February 05, 2017 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images)
    Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    Sevilla failed to pull level on points with Barcelona as they drew only their fourth game of the La Liga season against Villarreal in a goalless encounter on Sunday.

    Alaves scored an impressive away performance against Sporting Gijon, defeating their hosts 4-2 at the Estadio El Molinon.

    Real Sociedad edged out Osasuna in their league contest, defeating the visitors 3-2 in the final match of the day.

    Real Madrid's trip to Celta Vigo was postponed when stadium safety concerns were identified after bad weather, per BBC Sport.

    Here are Sunday's results from Spain's top league and latest standings:

    La Liga 2017: Sunday Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Sevilla0-0Villarreal
    Sporting Gijon2-4Alaves
    Real Sociedad3-2Osasuna
    Celta VigoP-PReal Madrid
    Latest La Liga Standings
    RTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid1914415117+3446
    2Barcelona2113625518+3745
    3Sevilla2113444328+1543
    4Atletico Madrid2111643616+2039
    5Real Sociedad2112273430+438
    6Villarreal219842814+1435
    7Athletic Club219572625+132
    8Espanyol218852927+232
    9Eibar219573229+332
    10Celta Vigo209383133-230
    11Las Palmas207763131028
    12Alaves216962122-127
    13Real Betis206592131-1023
    14Malaga215792835-722
    15Valencia2054112940-1119
    16Deportivo La Coruna204792532-719
    17Leganes2146111535-2018
    18Sporting Gijon2134142243-2113
    19Osasuna2117132346-2310
    20Granada2017121644-2810
    Sunday Recap 

    Sevilla missed the chance to cut the gap on the El Clasico sides at the top of the division, collecting just a point at home against Villarreal in a 0-0 draw.

    Samir Nasri missed a penalty in the second half as goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo was the hero, and the stopper also made a late save from Vicente Iborra's header to share the spoils.

    Mario Gaspar had fouled Vitolo in the box to give the Andalusia giants the chance of the lead, but Asenjo was equal to the player on-loan from Manchester City.

    The Yellow Submarine's best chance came as Adrian Lopez shot wide after he rounded Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

    Los Blancos have two games in hand on both Sevilla and Barca after their match with Celta was cancelled.

    Alaves were on fire as they visited Gijon, slamming four goals past their opponents in a high-scoring affair.

    Ruben Sobrino gave the away side the lead after 10 minutes, and Christian Santos' penalty doubled the advantage shortly before the hour mark.

    Edgar Mendez also slotted away from the spot for the visitors as they made it 3-0 after 70 minutes before the hosts made a comeback with two goals in the last six minutes—from Lacina Traore and Carlos Castro.

    However, Alexis' goal from close range ended the contest with five minutes remaining, allowing Alaves to see out the final moments with comfort.

    Sociedad's excellent campaign continued as they defeated Osasuna 3-2 at the Anoeta Stadium.

    All three of the hosts' strikes came in the final 28 minutes of the game, after Kenan Kodro found the bottom corner to open the scoring for the visiting side from Pamplona.

    The Royals began the fightback after 62 minutes as Raul Navas headed home, and they drew level ten minutes later when Carlos Vela netted.

    Juanmi gave La Real the lead with 13 minutes remaining, but the Reds struck back just two minutes later through Sergio Leon to set up a tense finale.

    Sociedad consolidate fifth place as their fight for European football continues with vigour.

    Sevilla will feel they have missed a trick after their draw on Sunday, but they remain title contenders deep into the campaign.

    Nasri's penalty miss will have fans holding their heads, but the club have been hugely consistent, as they have matched the pace set by Spain's greatest two sides.

