Kitten Bowl 2017: Recap, MVP, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

The Home and Family Felines walked away from the 2017 Kitten Bowl with a championship, defeating the Last Hope Lions 35-31 in a thrilling finish after Noodle scored the game-winning touchdown on the final play of the game.

Noodle's only play of the game was the difference, as he took the ball away from Lions backup quarterback Lion Fitzpatrick and took it into the end zone for the score with no time left on the clock.

The Felines took a 7-0 lead right out of the gate when Beans scampered into the end zone on the first play, stopping the ball just before it hit the out-of-bounds line.

The scoring came in bunches for both teams. Tony Slo-Mo offered a response for the Lions with an incredible two-pawed catch that echoed some of the best catches Odell Beckham Jr. has ever pulled off.

Frank put the Felines back on top right at the end of the first quarter, though he was also called for an excessive celebration penalty for clawing at the ball too long after getting into the end zone.

Slo-Mo became the early favorite for Most Valuable Kitten honors by scoring his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter to tie the score at 14, though the Felines defense helped him out by playing lax defense with some napping on the field.

The MVK award will be announced Monday after fan voting ends.

Halftime saw both teams make adjustments, primarily on defense. Felines coach Fish Kelly had to lay down the paw after the second touchdown his team gave up to Slo-Mo.

Ryan Lavner of the Golf Channel was appreciative of seeing so much talent on the field in the biggest feline event of the year:

One person not so high on what he was seeing was The Ringer's Rodger Sherman, who felt some of the cathlete names were lacking:

Some people have to get hung up on the mundane aspects of athletes instead of focusing on the talent being displayed. Only one of the four cats Sherman listed even had a role in the Kitten Bowl, as the Bobcats were watching from the stands like the rest of us.

Paw-Dell Beckham came out of the gate strong in the second half. The consummate showman, he had a 90-yard reception to set up a Felines score that extended their lead to 24-14 in the third quarter. Their quick-strike aerial assault was proving too much for the Lions.

Needing a spark to keep things from getting out of hand, Lions coach Hairball made a change at quarterback, with Fitzpatrick taking over. He led the team on two touchdown drives to take a 31-28 lead before the final sequence turned everything upside down.

It's a move Hairball will surely be pondering in hindsight after the way things ended.

All of the cats available in this year's game have already been adopted, host Beth Stern confirmed to Alison Abbey of Parade Magazine.

"Every single cat and kitten and puppy—we have a puppy marching band this year—every single one of the almost 100 animals [this year] have since been adopted," Stern said. "It’s just awesome that Hallmark [Channel] is helping me save lives."

The win makes the Felines the first team in Kitten Bowl history to win back-to-back titles. They defeated Boomer's Bobcats last year.

Not only do the Felines get a trophy and bragging rights over their fellow competitors, but all of them found a new forever home.

Good luck beating that, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.