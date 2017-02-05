Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 24 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic fired himself into second place in the Premier League's top scorer's race on Sunday, bagging a goal in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Leicester City.

The veteran set a new Premier League record in the process, per OptaJoe:

Henrikh Mkhitaryan had opened the scoring, and Juan Mata put the final score on the board. In Sunday's other match, Gabriel Jesus bagged a brace for Manchester City, who beat Swansea City 2-1.

Here's a look at the current Premier League standings:

Premier League Standings Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 +34 59 2 Tottenham 24 14 8 2 46 16 +30 50 3 Manchester City 24 15 4 5 49 29 +20 49 4 Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 +24 47 5 Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52 30 +22 46 6 Manchester United 24 12 9 3 36 21 +15 45 7 Everton 24 11 7 6 40 27 +13 40 8 West Bromwich Albion 24 10 6 8 32 29 +3 36 9 West Ham 24 9 4 11 32 41 -9 31 10 Watford 24 8 6 10 29 40 -11 30 11 Stoke 24 7 8 9 29 36 -7 29 12 Burnley 24 9 2 13 26 35 -9 29 13 Southampton 24 7 6 11 24 31 -7 27 14 Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 -12 26 15 Middlesbrough 24 4 9 11 19 27 -8 21 16 Leicester 24 5 6 13 24 41 -17 21 17 Swansea 24 6 3 15 29 54 -25 21 18 Hull 24 5 5 14 22 47 -25 20 19 Crystal Palace 24 5 4 15 32 45 -13 19 20 Sunderland 24 5 4 15 24 42 -18 19 WhoScored.com

Here are the top scorers after Week 24:

Premier League Top Scorers Pos Player Team Goals 1 Romelu Lukaku Everton 16 2 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 15 2 Diego Costa Chelsea 15 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Man. Utd 15 5 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 14 5 Harry Kane Spurs 14 7 Dele Alli Spurs 11 7 Sergio Aguero Man. City 11 9 Eden Hazard Chelsea 10 10 Sadio Mane Liverpool 9 WhoScored.com

Recap

United were far from their best on Sunday against the defending champions, but a two-minute burst was all the visitors needed to grab the advantage.

Both Mkhitaryan and Ibrahimovic took full advantage of dreadful defending to score minutes apart, giving the Red Devils a lead Leicester were never likely to overcome.

As shared by WhoScored.com, the Swede has been in superb form for United:

Mata―who probably should have been sent off for a nightmare challenge on Jamie Vardy in the first half―added a third goal early in the second half. And the Red Devils cruised to the finish line from that point onwards.

Manager Jose Mourinho's troops likely could have scored more goals―Leicester produced little of note, and the only time David De Gea's name was mentioned by the commentators was when he was booked for wasting time.

Per the Foxes' official Twitter account, manager Claudio Ranieri dismissed rumours he could be on his way out:

The win leaves United just a single point out of fifth place. And with Liverpool struggling tremendously, the Red Devils could move up in the standings in the coming weeks.

Rivals City barely got past Swansea on Sunday, courtesy of two goals from Jesus. The young Brazilian opened the scoring and bagged a last-minute winner, and per Bleacher Report UK, he hasn't missed his Premier League start:

Gylfi Sigurdsson had tied things up for the in-form Swans in between those two strikes, but Jesus would not be denied the win. His initial header was saved by Lukasz Fabianski, but he could only push the ball straight back into his feet.

Per City's official Twitter account, manager Pep Guardiola loves his new forward:

City leap over Arsenal in the standings with the win and sit 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, who remain the clear favourites for the title.