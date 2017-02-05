Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 24 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers
Zlatan Ibrahimovic fired himself into second place in the Premier League's top scorer's race on Sunday, bagging a goal in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Leicester City.
The veteran set a new Premier League record in the process, per OptaJoe:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
15 - At 35y 125d, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the oldest player to reach 15 @premierleague goals in a single season. Vintage. https://t.co/CV68bl0J3X2/5/2017, 4:44:49 PM
Henrikh Mkhitaryan had opened the scoring, and Juan Mata put the final score on the board. In Sunday's other match, Gabriel Jesus bagged a brace for Manchester City, who beat Swansea City 2-1.
Here's a look at the current Premier League standings:
|Premier League Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|24
|19
|2
|3
|51
|17
|+34
|59
|2
|Tottenham
|24
|14
|8
|2
|46
|16
|+30
|50
|3
|Manchester City
|24
|15
|4
|5
|49
|29
|+20
|49
|4
|Arsenal
|24
|14
|5
|5
|52
|28
|+24
|47
|5
|Liverpool
|24
|13
|7
|4
|52
|30
|+22
|46
|6
|Manchester United
|24
|12
|9
|3
|36
|21
|+15
|45
|7
|Everton
|24
|11
|7
|6
|40
|27
|+13
|40
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|24
|10
|6
|8
|32
|29
|+3
|36
|9
|West Ham
|24
|9
|4
|11
|32
|41
|-9
|31
|10
|Watford
|24
|8
|6
|10
|29
|40
|-11
|30
|11
|Stoke
|24
|7
|8
|9
|29
|36
|-7
|29
|12
|Burnley
|24
|9
|2
|13
|26
|35
|-9
|29
|13
|Southampton
|24
|7
|6
|11
|24
|31
|-7
|27
|14
|Bournemouth
|24
|7
|5
|12
|35
|47
|-12
|26
|15
|Middlesbrough
|24
|4
|9
|11
|19
|27
|-8
|21
|16
|Leicester
|24
|5
|6
|13
|24
|41
|-17
|21
|17
|Swansea
|24
|6
|3
|15
|29
|54
|-25
|21
|18
|Hull
|24
|5
|5
|14
|22
|47
|-25
|20
|19
|Crystal Palace
|24
|5
|4
|15
|32
|45
|-13
|19
|20
|Sunderland
|24
|5
|4
|15
|24
|42
|-18
|19
|WhoScored.com
Here are the top scorers after Week 24:
|Premier League Top Scorers
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|1
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton
|16
|2
|Alexis Sanchez
|Arsenal
|15
|2
|Diego Costa
|Chelsea
|15
|2
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|Man. Utd
|15
|5
|Jermain Defoe
|Sunderland
|14
|5
|Harry Kane
|Spurs
|14
|7
|Dele Alli
|Spurs
|11
|7
|Sergio Aguero
|Man. City
|11
|9
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|10
|10
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|9
|WhoScored.com
Recap
United were far from their best on Sunday against the defending champions, but a two-minute burst was all the visitors needed to grab the advantage.
Both Mkhitaryan and Ibrahimovic took full advantage of dreadful defending to score minutes apart, giving the Red Devils a lead Leicester were never likely to overcome.
As shared by WhoScored.com, the Swede has been in superb form for United:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Has now scored or assisted 18 goals in his last 17 apps for Manchester United (14 goals, 4 assists) #LEIMUN2/5/2017, 4:48:12 PM
Mata―who probably should have been sent off for a nightmare challenge on Jamie Vardy in the first half―added a third goal early in the second half. And the Red Devils cruised to the finish line from that point onwards.
Manager Jose Mourinho's troops likely could have scored more goals―Leicester produced little of note, and the only time David De Gea's name was mentioned by the commentators was when he was booked for wasting time.
Per the Foxes' official Twitter account, manager Claudio Ranieri dismissed rumours he could be on his way out:
Leicester City @LCFC
CLAUDIO: "We're together. I'm happy with the players and they're happy with me. We have to stay together and keep fighting." #LeiMnu2/5/2017, 6:10:05 PM
The win leaves United just a single point out of fifth place. And with Liverpool struggling tremendously, the Red Devils could move up in the standings in the coming weeks.
Rivals City barely got past Swansea on Sunday, courtesy of two goals from Jesus. The young Brazilian opened the scoring and bagged a last-minute winner, and per Bleacher Report UK, he hasn't missed his Premier League start:
Bleacher Report UK @br_uk
Gabriel Jesus in the Premier League 🔥 ⏲ 188 minutes ⚽️ 3 goals ⚽️ 1 assist https://t.co/QMXb1LVp6R2/5/2017, 4:57:48 PM
Gylfi Sigurdsson had tied things up for the in-form Swans in between those two strikes, but Jesus would not be denied the win. His initial header was saved by Lukasz Fabianski, but he could only push the ball straight back into his feet.
Per City's official Twitter account, manager Pep Guardiola loves his new forward:
Manchester City @ManCity
"This guy is special" - Pep on Gabriel Jesus Plus the boss praises "perfect" @aguerosergiokun #MCFC Pep reaction: https://t.co/0PImeOCZgr https://t.co/Y8Mz5QmSfR2/5/2017, 5:54:01 PM
City leap over Arsenal in the standings with the win and sit 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, who remain the clear favourites for the title.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!