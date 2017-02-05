    Manchester UnitedDownload App

    Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 24 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

    LEICESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United celebrates after he scores to make it 0-2 during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic fired himself into second place in the Premier League's top scorer's race on Sunday, bagging a goal in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Leicester City.

    The veteran set a new Premier League record in the process, per OptaJoe:

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan had opened the scoring, and Juan Mata put the final score on the board. In Sunday's other match, Gabriel Jesus bagged a brace for Manchester City, who beat Swansea City 2-1.

    Here's a look at the current Premier League standings:

    Premier League Standings
    PosTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea2419235117+3459
    2Tottenham2414824616+3050
    3Manchester City2415454929+2049
    4Arsenal2414555228+2447
    5Liverpool2413745230+2246
    6Manchester United2412933621+1545
    7Everton2411764027+1340
    8West Bromwich Albion2410683229+336
    9West Ham2494113241-931
    10Watford2486102940-1130
    11Stoke247892936-729
    12Burnley2492132635-929
    13Southampton2476112431-727
    14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
    15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
    16Leicester2456132441-1721
    17Swansea2463152954-2521
    18Hull2455142247-2520
    19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
    20Sunderland2454152442-1819
    WhoScored.com

    Here are the top scorers after Week 24:

    Premier League Top Scorers
    PosPlayerTeamGoals
    1Romelu LukakuEverton16
    2Alexis SanchezArsenal15
    2Diego CostaChelsea15
    2Zlatan IbrahimovicMan. Utd15
    5Jermain DefoeSunderland14
    5Harry KaneSpurs14
    7Dele AlliSpurs11
    7Sergio AgueroMan. City11
    9Eden HazardChelsea10
    10Sadio ManeLiverpool9
    WhoScored.com

     

    Recap

    United were far from their best on Sunday against the defending champions, but a two-minute burst was all the visitors needed to grab the advantage.

    Both Mkhitaryan and Ibrahimovic took full advantage of dreadful defending to score minutes apart, giving the Red Devils a lead Leicester were never likely to overcome.

    As shared by WhoScored.com, the Swede has been in superb form for United:

    Mata―who probably should have been sent off for a nightmare challenge on Jamie Vardy in the first half―added a third goal early in the second half. And the Red Devils cruised to the finish line from that point onwards.

    Manager Jose Mourinho's troops likely could have scored more goals―Leicester produced little of note, and the only time David De Gea's name was mentioned by the commentators was when he was booked for wasting time.

    Per the Foxes' official Twitter account, manager Claudio Ranieri dismissed rumours he could be on his way out:

    The win leaves United just a single point out of fifth place. And with Liverpool struggling tremendously, the Red Devils could move up in the standings in the coming weeks.

    Rivals City barely got past Swansea on Sunday, courtesy of two goals from Jesus. The young Brazilian opened the scoring and bagged a last-minute winner, and per Bleacher Report UK, he hasn't missed his Premier League start:

    Gylfi Sigurdsson had tied things up for the in-form Swans in between those two strikes, but Jesus would not be denied the win. His initial header was saved by Lukasz Fabianski, but he could only push the ball straight back into his feet.

    Per City's official Twitter account, manager Pep Guardiola loves his new forward:

    City leap over Arsenal in the standings with the win and sit 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, who remain the clear favourites for the title.

