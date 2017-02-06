European Club Rankings: Arsenal and Liverpool Fall Dramatically

1 of 18

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

What a difference a week can make in football. Just take a look at Arsenal's last seven days: two losses, a minor fan revolt, national media attention drawn to said revolt and, perhaps most importantly, a big drop in the latest edition of the European Club Rankings.

The rankings are now season-long in their measurement of clubs. Previous editions only took recent form into account (spanning four to six weeks), but this version tracks teams throughout 2016-17.

Teams that have lost the fewest games in all competitions naturally rank higher, and Champions League form and presence is used as a tiebreaker for those with similar records.