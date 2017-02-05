Sergio Aguero Comments on Manchester City Future After Benching vs. Swansea City

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero said his long-term future at Manchester City might be in doubt after the explosive start to Gabriel Jesus' career at the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazilian teenager starred as the Sky Blues defeated Swansea City 2-1 at home in the Premier League, with Aguero sitting on the bench as the 19-year-old attacker scored a last-gasp winner on Sunday.

David McDonnell of the Mirror quoted Aguero after the match, and he said he will have to wait and see as to what happens in the next phase of his career.

"I have three months to do my best and try to help the team, and we'll see what happens with my future," said Aguero. "Sometimes this happens. When you're on the bench, you have to wait for your opportunity."

When asked if he was considering a move away from Manchester, the striker said, per McDonnell: "No, no. I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months. Afterwards we'll see what the club wants to do with me."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Aguero made it onto the pitch for the final 10 minutes as Pep Guardiola's side chased a late winner, and he missed two good chances to add his name to the scoresheet.

Steve Bates of the Sunday People (h/t the Mirror) recently reported Chelsea and Real Madrid are considering moves for Aguero's services as they revamp their attacking units. Los Blancos are said to be ready to offer £75 million for the prolific striker.

Aguero would be a huge loss for City, but the emergence of Jesus could convince Guardiola to part company with the Argentinian.

The striker is too good to be stuck on the bench for long spells, and the top clubs would circle above him if he became despondent at Eastlands.