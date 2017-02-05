    World FootballDownload App

    EPL Table: 2017 Week 24 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

    Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Juan Mata celebrates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Manchester United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on February 5, 2017. / AFP / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)
    BEN STANSALL/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    Manchester United swept past Premier League champions Leicester City as they defeated the Foxes 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

    Two goals in two minutes from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave Jose Mourinho's side the advantage in the first half before Juan Mata secured the victory after 49 minutes.

    Gabriel Jesus was the hero for Manchester City as the Brazil international scored a last-gasp winner against Swansea City at the Etihad Stadium.

    The teenager collected both goals as the Swans battled back to almost earn a point, but Pep Guardiola's team fought until the final seconds to earn the win.

    Here are Sunday's results from England's top division, along with the latest standings:

    Premier League 2017: Sunday Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Manchester City2-1Swansea City
    Leicester City0-3Manchester United
    PremierLeague.com
    Latest Premier League Standings
    RTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea24192351173459
    2Tottenham24148246163050
    3Manchester City24154549292049
    4Arsenal24145552282447
    5Liverpool24137452302246
    6Manchester United24129336211545
    7Everton24117640271340
    8West Bromwich Albion2410683229336
    9West Ham2494113241-931
    10Watford2486102940-1130
    11Stoke247892936-729
    12Burnley2492132635-929
    13Southampton2476112431-727
    14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
    15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
    16Leicester2456132441-1721
    17Swansea2463152954-2521
    18Hull2455142247-2520
    19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
    20Sunderland2454152442-1819
    PremierLeague.com

        

    Sunday Recap

    LEICESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Paul Pogba of Manchester United celebrates after the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/G
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    United put the champions to the sword as they deconstructed Leicester on the road. The Foxes remain a shadow of their previous form from last term, and the Red Devils skipped past their opponents with too much ease.

    The visitors took the lead after Mkhitaryan scored after 42 minutes, bursting through an ambling defence to fire home past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

    Leicester were punished again just seconds later when Ibrahimovic slotted home a precision cross into the bottom corner with style and grace.

    LEICESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United beats Christian Fuchs of Leicester City to the ball during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Le
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    The two goals were a shock for the Foxes after United struggled with their game in the early part of the contest, but tactical switches by Mourinho turned the match on its head before half-time.

    The match was over as a contest four minutes into the second half when Mata finished off a one-two with Mkhitaryan.

    Leicester huffed and puffed their way through the rest of the encounter, and there is a realistic chance of relegation after the club's greatest-ever season. The romance of last season has been fully swept away.

    Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (C) celebrates after scoring their late winning goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Swansea City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on Fe
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    Jesus was City's saviour as Swansea came within seconds of sharing the points at the Etihad. The teenage prodigy started ahead of Sergio Aguero again and claimed a brace in front of his home supporters.

    The youngster opened the scoring after 11 minutes as City played with swagger, but Swansea kept their heads above water to stay in the contest.

    The visitors were rewarded with nine minutes remaining as Gylfi Sigurdsson fired home, promoting a grandstand finish from the Sky Blues.

    Aguero joined Jesus in attack for the closing stanza, and the script was followed to the letter as the Brazil international tapped home the winner after goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski spilled the ball at his feet in the second minute of injury time.

    Bleacher Report UK hailed the player's impact at City:

    City started with confidence at the Etihad, but once again their deficiency in defence almost cost them the points.

    However, the positives outweighed the negatives as Jesus proves himself to be one of the greatest young talents on the planet.

    United's charge for the top four positions received a boost with their win at Leicester, and they are now only two points behind their objective.

    The Red Devils have cup commitments pending, and they will need to rotate their first team as they attempt to maintain their current league form.

