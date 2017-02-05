EPL Table: 2017 Week 24 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Manchester United swept past Premier League champions Leicester City as they defeated the Foxes 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Two goals in two minutes from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave Jose Mourinho's side the advantage in the first half before Juan Mata secured the victory after 49 minutes.

Gabriel Jesus was the hero for Manchester City as the Brazil international scored a last-gasp winner against Swansea City at the Etihad Stadium.

The teenager collected both goals as the Swans battled back to almost earn a point, but Pep Guardiola's team fought until the final seconds to earn the win.

Here are Sunday's results from England's top division, along with the latest standings:

Premier League 2017: Sunday Results Home Score Away Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United PremierLeague.com

Latest Premier League Standings R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 34 59 2 Tottenham 24 14 8 2 46 16 30 50 3 Manchester City 24 15 4 5 49 29 20 49 4 Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 24 47 5 Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52 30 22 46 6 Manchester United 24 12 9 3 36 21 15 45 7 Everton 24 11 7 6 40 27 13 40 8 West Bromwich Albion 24 10 6 8 32 29 3 36 9 West Ham 24 9 4 11 32 41 -9 31 10 Watford 24 8 6 10 29 40 -11 30 11 Stoke 24 7 8 9 29 36 -7 29 12 Burnley 24 9 2 13 26 35 -9 29 13 Southampton 24 7 6 11 24 31 -7 27 14 Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 -12 26 15 Middlesbrough 24 4 9 11 19 27 -8 21 16 Leicester 24 5 6 13 24 41 -17 21 17 Swansea 24 6 3 15 29 54 -25 21 18 Hull 24 5 5 14 22 47 -25 20 19 Crystal Palace 24 5 4 15 32 45 -13 19 20 Sunderland 24 5 4 15 24 42 -18 19 PremierLeague.com

Sunday Recap

United put the champions to the sword as they deconstructed Leicester on the road. The Foxes remain a shadow of their previous form from last term, and the Red Devils skipped past their opponents with too much ease.

The visitors took the lead after Mkhitaryan scored after 42 minutes, bursting through an ambling defence to fire home past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester were punished again just seconds later when Ibrahimovic slotted home a precision cross into the bottom corner with style and grace.

The two goals were a shock for the Foxes after United struggled with their game in the early part of the contest, but tactical switches by Mourinho turned the match on its head before half-time.

The match was over as a contest four minutes into the second half when Mata finished off a one-two with Mkhitaryan.

Leicester huffed and puffed their way through the rest of the encounter, and there is a realistic chance of relegation after the club's greatest-ever season. The romance of last season has been fully swept away.

Jesus was City's saviour as Swansea came within seconds of sharing the points at the Etihad. The teenage prodigy started ahead of Sergio Aguero again and claimed a brace in front of his home supporters.

The youngster opened the scoring after 11 minutes as City played with swagger, but Swansea kept their heads above water to stay in the contest.

The visitors were rewarded with nine minutes remaining as Gylfi Sigurdsson fired home, promoting a grandstand finish from the Sky Blues.

Aguero joined Jesus in attack for the closing stanza, and the script was followed to the letter as the Brazil international tapped home the winner after goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski spilled the ball at his feet in the second minute of injury time.

City started with confidence at the Etihad, but once again their deficiency in defence almost cost them the points.

However, the positives outweighed the negatives as Jesus proves himself to be one of the greatest young talents on the planet.

United's charge for the top four positions received a boost with their win at Leicester, and they are now only two points behind their objective.

The Red Devils have cup commitments pending, and they will need to rotate their first team as they attempt to maintain their current league form.