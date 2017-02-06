2017 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Super Bowl Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

While the New England Patriots celebrate their Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons, the front offices will quickly turn their attention to preparing for the 2017 NFL draft.

The result of the overtime thriller also finalized the order for the draft, which has been a principal focus for the other 30 teams since being eliminated from the championship pursuit.

And now, the big question is whether the Cleveland Browns will spurn an elite talent in Myles Garrett to select a potential franchise quarterback.

2017 NFL Mock Draft: 1st Round Pick Team Player Position 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE 2 San Francisco 49ers DeShone Kizer QB 3 Chicago Bears Mitch Trubisky QB 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen DE 5 Tennessee Titans (from Rams) Mike Williams WR 6 New York Jets Quincy Wilson CB 7 Los Angeles Chargers Cam Robinson OT 8 Carolina Panthers Dalvin Cook RB 9 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster LB 10 Buffalo Bills Jamal Adams S 11 New Orleans Saints Derek Barnett Edge 12 Cleveland Browns (from Eagles) Deshaun Watson QB 13 Arizona Cardinals Malik McDowell DL 14 Indianapolis Colts Solomon Thomas DE 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings) Corey Davis WR 16 Baltimore Ravens Leonard Fournette RB 17 Washington Redskins Marshon Lattimore CB 18 Tennessee Titans Malik Hooker FS 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers John Ross WR 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk OT 21 Detroit Lions Zach Cunningham LB 22 Miami Dolphins Takkarist McKinley Edge 23 New York Giants Jabrill Peppers S 24 Oakland Raiders Gareon Conley CB 25 Houston Texans Jaleel Johnson DT 26 Seattle Seahawks Dan Feeney G 27 Kansas City Chiefs Teez Tabor CB 28 Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton DE 29 Green Bay Packers Cordrea Tankersley CB 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Sidney Jones CB 31 Atlanta Falcons Charles Harris Edge 32 New England Patriots Ryan Anderson Edge Bleacher Report

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

Kyle Shanahan is a brilliant offensive coordinator, but the San Francisco 49ers are about to find out if he's a franchise savior.

After the 49ers hired John Lynch, who has no front office experience, as the general manager, Shanahan should have extensive personnel control. And San Francisco is in dire need of a quarterback.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Matt Schaub may follow Shanahan to the Bay Area. Schaub spent the 2016 season as a backup for MVP quarterback Matt Ryan and will be an unrestricted free agent. He'd be an inexpensive temporary option.

Signing Schaub is especially reasonable if the 49ers plan on selecting DeShone Kizer, a 6'4", 230-pound prospect.

In today's no-patience era, every first-round quarterback is expected to perform like an All-Pro right away. However, Kizer likely needs extra time to correct his footwork lapses while adjusting to increased competition at the NFL level.

Kizer struggled in 2016, although part of his issues can be linked to an underwhelming bunch of skill-position players. San Francisco has a similar problem on the roster, so easing Kizer into the No. 1 role would be wise.

If an offensive genius like Shanahan continues to craft a system around his players, the Kizer from 2015 will likely return. And that version is definitely worth the short wait.

Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

While the class of edge-rushers is Grand Canyon-deep, there's a limited number of first-round offensive tackles. The Los Angeles Chargers desperately need help, so it might necessitate a reach.

Left tackle King Dunlap has missed a combined 13 games over the last two seasons. Between health issues and his age (31), Los Angeles needs to start thinking about the future.

Cam Robinson had an average year in 2016, but his potential to become a dominant run-blocker must be intriguing for the Chargers. They tried to establish Melvin Gordon as a weekly force, and he approached the 1,000-yard mark before missing the last three-plus games.

Bleacher Report's Kyle Posey shared a clip of Robinson against LSU, showing off strength at the line with a pancake, power as a puller and athleticism while working upfield on a sweep.

Robinson's biggest weakness right now is dealing with speedy edge-rushers because of a tendency to reach that can be compounded with slow reaction off the ball. But they are correctable issues, though, and his 6'6", 310-pound frame is ideal for the NFL.

While the newest Los Angeles franchise must consider safeties Jamal Adams and Malik Hooker at this spot, the desire to protect Philip Rivers should make left tackle a high priority.

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

To this point, Corey Davis has avoided an unloading of negative reviews from anonymous scouts. Injuries, however, are starting to plague the Western Michigan product.

He missed the Senior Bowl due to a shoulder issue, and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Davis' NFL Scouting Combine status is in jeopardy because of an ankle injury.

At 6'2" and 205 pounds, Davis' frame should not be questioned. Nevertheless, there will inevitably be a debate about whether he's injury-prone—despite missing one game since 2014. Combined with the normal questions about small-school standouts, the next two-plus months will probably include a challenge of his stock.

The Philadelphia Eagles need to upgrade their receiving corps, and the two most likely options available at No. 15 overall are Davis and Washington speedster John Ross III.

While Ross' breakaway speed and reliable hands are appealing—especially for a pass-catching group that dropped 36 passes last year, per Pro Football Focus—Davis has a higher production floor because of his route-running prowess.

As long as Davis' stock survives the post-injury negative headlines, Philly would be a superb first-round landing spot.

