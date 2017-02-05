UFC Fight Night 104 Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers
On the eve of the Super Bowl, UFC Fight Night 104 gave the crowd in Houston a fun evening of fights.
"The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung returned from a three-year hiatus to dispatch Dennis Bermudez inside of the first round. A swift uppercut to the jaw put Bermudez down.
Also in action, Felice Herrig stopped the rise of Alexa Grasso with a unanimous decision victory in the co-main event while Jessica Andrade and Angela Hill ignited the crowd in their strawweight tilt. The results will shake things up a bit in the 115-pound division.
What, or rather who, is next for the winners and losers in Houston?
Let's take a gander at some of the options the UFC has at its disposal.
Preliminary Fights Quick Hits
- Khalil Rountree vs. Devin Clark
- Daniel Jolly should be cut from the roster
- Niko Price vs. Sean Strickland
- Alex Morono vs. Sabah Homasi
- Tecia Torres vs. Paige VanZant
- Bec Rawlings vs. Loser of Veronica Macedo vs. Lina Lansberg (March 18)
- Rawlings posted on Twitter she's leaving strawweight
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Winner of Ian Entwistle vs. Brett Johns (March 18)
- Michinori Tanaka vs. KID Yamamoto
- Chas Skelly vs. Winner of Makwan Amirkhani vs. Arnold Allen (March 18)
- Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Loser of Kyle Bochniak vs. Godofredo Pepey (March 11)
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Winner of Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Timothy Johnson (March 18)
- Adam Milstead vs. Chase Sherman
Khalil Rountree def. Daniel Jolly by KO at 0:52 of the first round
Niko Price def. Alex Morono by KO at 5:00 of the second round
Tecia Torres def. Bec Rawlings by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Ricardo Ramos def. Michinori Tanaka by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)
Chas Skelly def. Chris Gruetzemacher via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:01 of the second round
Curtis Blaydes def. Adam Milstead by TKO at 0:59 of the second round
Jessica Andrade vs. Angela Hill
Jessica Andrade def. Angela Hill by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Angela Hill got dealt a tough slate of fights during her first UFC run and was released unceremoniously. She moved to Invicta FC to hone her skills and became their champion. Her return to the UFC was met with an immediate title eliminator.
Hill did well to land her shots while weathering a continual storm, but this was Andrade's fight from the start.
Andrade punches her ticket to a meeting against Joanna Jedrzejczyk later this year. Dana White confirmed it to Megan Olivi on the post-fight show (h/t Damon Martin of Fox Sports).
Hill needs a fight outside of the top 10 before moving back into the position she was in on Saturday.
Jessica Penne would be a quality opponent to test her position in the division.
Anthony Hamilton vs. Marcel Fortuna
Marcel Fortuna def. Anthony Hamilton by KO at 3:10 of the first round
Marcel Fortuna is a light heavyweight who lied to the UFC about his weight to take this fight on short notice per MiddleEasy's Justin Golightly. The underdog's bet paid off as he clocked Anthony Hamilton in the first round and turned off his lights.
In his post-fight interview with Brian Stann he assured everyone he's heading to 205.
Tyson Pedro and Paul Craig fight at UFC 209 on March 4. The winner of that matches up nicely against Fortuna.
Hamilton was gaining a bit of traction in the heavyweight division with his wrestling and improved striking. That has all been ruined. Chris De La Rocha is still on the roster. May as well make that fight. Neither man has proved much of anything to date. Put them together in a loser leaves bout.
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Volkan Oezdemir def. Ovince Saint Preux by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Ovince Saint Preux once challenged Jon Jones for the interim light heavyweight championship. It seems like forever ago. Since then, OSP has looked horrid inside the cage. Absolutely no progression and no positive results.
Saparbek Safarov would be the best bet for OSP's next fight.
Oezdemir's win in his debut should put him immediately in the territory for consistent top-15 matchups.
Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson meet one another at UFC Fight Night 107 on March 18. Oezdemir should meet the winner of that fight, and the subsequent winner would be in line for a top five level fight after that. It keeps the division moving forward.
Abel Trujillo vs. James Vick
James Vick def. Abel Trujillo via submission (brabo choke) at 0:49 of the third round
Abel Trujillo is going to be that lightweight who can produce fun fights but never be a legitimate threat to the rankings. That's fine. Just book him as such.
Ross Pearson and Abel Trujillo have been booked against one another before, but injuries and other issues prevented the fight from actually happening. The UFC should try to book it again. The matchup is extremely fun for fans.
James Vick is one of the most unassuming lightweight contenders in the UFC. This win could finally net him a big fight, but the division is in flux at the top. Not to mention Vick stated in the post-fight interview in the cage that he wants on the upcoming Dallas card.
Michel Prazeres would fit nicely against Vick on that card. The winner could then potentially get their top-15 level matchup.
Alexa Grasso vs. Felice Herrig
Felice Herrig def. Alexa Grasso by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Alexa Grasso's high-paced, combination led striking was almost non-existent on Saturday. It wasn't the Grasso fans are used to seeing. What went wrong?
Well, one thing that went wrong was Felice Herrig being on point. Herrig's credible striking game gave Grasso fits early on in the bout. It helped move her up the ranks with a big win over a highly touted prospect.
Grasso will have to regroup. JJ Aldrich is a good place to start. Aldrich doesn't post much of a stylistic threat. It's a great rebound fight for Grasso.
In her in-cage interview with Brian Stann, Herrig had two names to call out: Paige VanZant and Michelle Waterson.
There's not a need to run back the PVZ fight just yet. After Waterson's recent performance she's been getting a promotional push from the UFC. However, with the title picture set it does leave Waterson available and without an obvious opponent.
Herrig vs. Waterson would be a good addition to the future Andrade vs. Jedrzejczyk fight card. If Waterson wins, the UFC could toss her into a title situation. If Herrig pulls off another upset, she moves one fight away from getting tapped for an unlikely title bid.
Dennis Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung
Chan Sung Jung def. Dennis Bermudez by KO at 2:49 of the first round
One big uppercut and "The Korean Zombie" is right back into contention at 145 pounds.
Dennis Bermudez is forced to re-group once more. Mirsad Bektic and Darren Elkins meet at UFC 209 on March 4. The loser of that fight would be a good choice for Bermudez's next outing. The loser of the UFC 209 meeting still provides Bermudez with a quality opponent on the back-end of the rankings.
It's more interesting for what the UFC does with Chan Sung Jung.
He's a crowd favorite for sure, but the division is muddled with an interim title situation.
The best fight, stylistically, with big upside is a meeting with Cub Swanson. That could be a title eliminator if the UFC books Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo soon. Swanson's recent performances have moved him on the precipice of a title shot while Jung's return sparked excitement in his return.
It's a new matchup giving featherweight a new contender. Book it.
