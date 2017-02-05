UFC Fight Night 104 Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

1 of 8

Tim Warner/Getty Images

On the eve of the Super Bowl, UFC Fight Night 104 gave the crowd in Houston a fun evening of fights.

"The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung returned from a three-year hiatus to dispatch Dennis Bermudez inside of the first round. A swift uppercut to the jaw put Bermudez down.

Also in action, Felice Herrig stopped the rise of Alexa Grasso with a unanimous decision victory in the co-main event while Jessica Andrade and Angela Hill ignited the crowd in their strawweight tilt. The results will shake things up a bit in the 115-pound division.

What, or rather who, is next for the winners and losers in Houston?

Let's take a gander at some of the options the UFC has at its disposal.