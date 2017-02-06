Steelers' Initial 7-Round Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl

3 of 9

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The secondary has been an area of weakness for the Steelers for a few years now, even though they have made moves to shore it up via free agency and the draft.

Rookie Artie Burns had a good enough year to remain a fixture in the secondary, but 2015 second-round draft pick Senquez Golson has yet to take the field due to numerous injuries, and 2016 rookie Sean Davis was installed at safety, where he may remain for the early part of his career.

Though William Gay and Ross Cockrell did admirable jobs in 2016, with 21 passes defensed between them, the pair only combined for one interception. Cockrell is a restricted free agent in 2017, and Gay turned 32 years old in January and could be released as early as this offseason or perhaps in 2018, when his dead-money cap charge is only $633,334, per Spotrac.

Thus, the Steelers should spend yet another high draft pick at the cornerback position this year, and should that occur in Round 2, Iowa's Desmond King could be the choice. King doesn't have exceptional height, billed at 5'11", but the Steelers haven't shied away from slight cornerbacks.

And he makes up for that in ball skills. In four years at Iowa, King had 263 combined tackles (174 of those solo), 33 passes defensed and 14 interceptions. He had career highs in both in 2015 (eight picks, 13 passes defensed), but don't let his relatively decreased production in his senior year fool you; it was due more to offenses being afraid to throw his way than it was to any drop-off in skill.