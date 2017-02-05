Gregg Popovich Gets 1,128th Win with Spurs, Most Wins with 1 Team in NBA History
February 5, 2017
Mark Sobhani/Getty Images
Fact: With a 121-97 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Gregg Popovich recorded his 1,128th victory with the San Antonio Spurs, the most wins any NBA coach has ever had with one franchise.
Source: B/R Insights
