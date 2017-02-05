    NBADownload App

    Gregg Popovich Gets 1,128th Win with Spurs, Most Wins with 1 Team in NBA History

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 29: Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs is seen during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on January 29, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Mark Sobhani/Getty Images
    Daily FactsBleacher ReportFebruary 5, 2017

    Fact: With a 121-97 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Gregg Popovich recorded his 1,128th victory with the San Antonio Spurs, the most wins any NBA coach has ever had with one franchise.

    Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

    Source: B/R Insights

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 