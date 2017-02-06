Winners and Losers of AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll in Week 14

3 of 9

It was a confusing week for Bob Huggins and the Big 12. David K Purdy/Getty Images

Until Saturday afternoon, it looked like we could be headed for three Big 12 teams in the Top Five of the AP poll. No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas waged war in a rare game where it felt like both teams came away with a win, and No. 7 West Virginia went into Hilton Coliseum and emerged with a 13-point win over Iowa State—the first time since January 2010 that the Cyclones lost a home game in regulation by a double-digit margin.

But that all went up in smoke when each of those three teams lost home games within the span of about three hours.

Kansas came first, blowing a 14-point halftime lead before falling in overtime to Iowa State. The combination of 21 turnovers by the Jayhawks and 18 made three-pointers by the Cyclones was too much for Frank Mason and company to overcome. But because they beat Baylor on Wednesday, they didn't pay much of a price. They did lose each of their nine first-place votes from last Monday, but they're still ranked No. 3.

Baylor wasn't nearly as lucky after getting swept by the Kansas schools. The Bears trailed Kansas State by as many as 19 points in the first half before storming all the way back for a chance to win in the closing seconds. However, they missed three shots in the final 12 seconds of a 56-54 loss. Johnathan Motley (17 points, 14 rebounds) had a solid game, but no one else was able to get anything going. For the pair of losses, the Bears dropped four spots to No. 6.

Closing out the evening of Big 12 chaos, West Virginia lost a home game in which its starters scored a combined 28 points. Lamont West (21) and Tarik Phillip (15) kept things interesting with their scoring off the bench, but the Mountaineers were unable to score enough to keep pace with Oklahoma State, which shot 62.5 percent from the field, 61.5 percent from three and 88.9 percent from the free-throw line. Despite the big win over Iowa State earlier in the week, West Virginia dropped six spots to No. 13.

At least it was a great week for the Big 12 bubble. TCU went 2-0 against Kansas State and Texas, and each of the "State" schools picked up a huge road win. The AP voters didn't see fit to move any of those teams into the Top 25, but it's looking like this could be a seven-bid league for a fourth straight year.