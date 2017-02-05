Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Andy Robertson, Samir Handanovic

Paul Thomas/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keeping tabs on the development of Hull City starlet Andy Robertson, as the German hunts for a new left-back.

Alan Nixon of The Sun reported the Scotland international will leave the Tigers in the summer, and the £10 million-rated defender could arrive at Anfield as the Reds "keep an eye on his progress." The 22-year-old was left disappointed after a deadline-day switch to Burnley fell through, forcing the player to remain at the KCOM Stadium.

The former Dundee United starlet has made 19 appearances in the Premier League this term, according to WhoScored.com, and has displayed consistency and endeavour in his development. The youngster is a progressive full-back, capable of servicing the wing and dribbling the ball out of defence.

Philip Buckingham of the Hull Daily Mail lauded the player as he stopped Liverpool's Sadio Mane, with the Tigers defeating Liverpool in their recent Premier League encounter:

Hull manager Marco Silva has spoken of Robertson's importance to his plans as he opted to retain the defender after his arrival at the relegation-threatened club.

David Charlesworth of the Press Association (via Mail Online) quoted the coach explaining why the deal with Burnley collapsed.

"He's our player, he's an important player for us and in this moment I'm thinking to prepare Robertson to play (against Manchester United)," Silva said. "I spoke with the player and I said - I was clear with him - 'I want you to stay at the club, I keep you in our squad'. I said the same applies for our chairman."

In other Reds news, Klopp is "eyeing" Inter Milan stopper Samir Handanovic as he attempts to solve the club's goalkeeping issues.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (h/t Liam Corless of the Mirror) reported the Merseyside team could look toward the Inter player after the worrying performances of Simon Mignolet or Loris Karius.

Both goalkeepers have cost Liverpool points this season, and Klopp needs to solidify his defence before he can think of winning trophies.

The Nerazzurri stopper is one of the best on the continent, and would give Klopp the presence he requires between the sticks.

According to Corless, Liverpool have also been linked with a move for England international Joe Hart as Klopp restructures his options at the back.

Mignolet and Karius have let the team down this season, and neither man has the quality to be Liverpool's first choice in a title-challenging unit.

At 32, Handanovic is an experienced option, and would need less time to settle in England than a burgeoning talent who would need blooding.