Michael Vick Says He Deserves to Be in Hall of Fame, Talks Potentially Coaching

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

After officially announcing his retirement Friday, longtime NFL quarterback Michael Vick discussed his Hall of Fame prospects and a potential future in coaching Saturday.

According to TMZ Sports, Vick commented on those topics following his retirement party in Houston.

When asked whether he deserved to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, Vick said he did and remarked, "I changed the game."

The former No. 1 overall pick out of Virginia Tech went 61-51-1 as a starter in 13 NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was named to the Pro Bowl on four occasions and finished his career with 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns through the air to go along with 88 interceptions.

Vick made the biggest impact with his legs, though, as he leads all quarterbacks with 6,109 career rushing yards. He also found the end zone 36 times on the ground.

While Vick hoped to play in 2016 after spending 2015 as a backup with the Steelers, he went unsigned and said the following to ESPN's Josina Anderson regarding his playing status on Friday:

In this moment right now, I'm willing to say yeah, I'm officially retired. I think it's time. I think going through the 2016 season without playing and being able to be a spectator and watch the game and enjoy it from afar and root for a lot of the players and coaches I once played for, I think kind of summed it all up for me. So now I think I'm officially ready, I'm ready to move on to different things in my life and different facets of my life.

Although Vick's playing days are over, he revealed to TMZ Sports that coaching is something he may consider in the future: "Coaching might be my calling, but we'll see. I gotta get my degree."

With dual-threat quarterbacks becoming more common in both the college and professional ranks, Vick's input could prove invaluable should he decide to pursue coaching.