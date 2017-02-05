    Atlanta FalconsDownload App

    Matt Schaub: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Falcons QB's Future

    Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub (8) warms up before the first half of a preseason NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    Matt Schaub is the backup quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, but he could have his sights on a more prominent role with a new team in 2017.  

    Schaub Reportedly on 49ers' Radar

    Sunday, Feb. 5 

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Schaub could be an option for the San Francisco 49ers as a starter or backup in order to keep working with presumptive new Niners coach Kyle Shanahan.

    Shanahan, who is the Falcons offensive coordinator, is expected to be offered the 49ers' head coaching job after the Super Bowl. 

    Schaub has bounced around to the Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and Oakland Raiders since 2014. 

    Prior to that stretch, Schaub spent seven seasons with the Houston Texans from 2007 to 2013. He was named to the Pro Bowl twice (2009, 2012) and led the NFL in completions (396), attempts (583) and passing yards (4,770) during the 2009 season. 

    Shanahan was Houston's offensive coordinator for two seasons in 2008 and 2009 and built the offense that helped Schaub have his best season as an NFL quarterback. 

    Since he's 35 years old with just two starts since 2014, it would be unrealistic to think Schaub will be able to turn the clock back eight years. 

    The 49ers, though, are desperate to find a capable quarterback for next season. Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Thursday that Colin Kaepernick is expected to opt out of his deal and Blaine Gabbert will be an unrestricted free agent in March. 

    With the 49ers bringing in a new regime to start overhauling their depleted roster, including hiring John Lynch as general manager, quarterback will be high on the priority list. 

    Schaub would not be a long-term answer if he leaves the Falcons, but he has a rapport with San Francisco's presumptive head coach that would serve both parties well.  

