Manchester City vs. Swansea City: Score, Reaction from 2017 Premier League Match

Gabriel Jesus scored a 92nd-minute winner for Manchester City on Sunday, as they beat Swansea City 2-1 in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium.

Jesus, making his first home start in the English top flight, scored a poacher's goal in the 11th minute to put City ahead, but they were unable to build on that advantage before half-time despite dominating proceedings.

After the break, Swansea grew into the contest, with the hosts a long way short of the standards set earlier in the game. Gylfi Sigurdsson struck a deserved equaliser in the 81st minute, although Jesus was on hand to dramatically spare City's blushes in added time.

The win moved City up to third place in the Premier League table after both Arsenal and Liverpool lost on Saturday.

There was no place for Sergio Aguero in the starting lineup for the second Premier League game in succession.

Manager Pep Guardiola was vindicated by the way his side started the game, and it didn't take long for City to make their early dominance count. David Silva wriggled into the box, smashed a ball across the face of goal and after the ball looped up in the air, Jesus was on hand to prod an acrobatic finish beyond Lukasz Fabianski.

Per OptaJoe, two goals in his first two starts for City saw the Brazilian join an illustrious clutch of players:

For the hosts, it should have been one of many, as they smothered Swansea for the rest of the half.

Fabianski was on hand to keep out two efforts from Yaya Toure, while Swansea defenders produced brilliant last-ditch blocks to keep out Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne. The visitors' back four was creaking as City laid siege to their goal.

Somehow, a second goal didn’t come before the break, but City were aggrieved when a penalty shout for Raheem Sterling was waved away on the stroke of half-time. Fabianski rushed to meet the England winger inside the area, but referee Mike Dean issued a yellow card for simulation.

James Robson of the Manchester Evening News was bemused by the call:

Swansea were much livelier in the early stages of the second period and were inches away from levelling when Willy Caballero tipped Sigurdsson's free-kick onto the post. The hosts, meanwhile, were unable to find the same attacking impetus.

Squawka Football summed up the difference in the early stages of each half, as the visitors started to slowly warm to the task at hand:

City continued to sleepwalk through the second period, and they were punished for their lackadaisical approach by a wonderful moment of quality from the visitors' talisman nine minutes from time.

Sigurdsson picked the ball up on the edge of the City area and struck a fierce left-footed shot through a throng of bodies and past Caballero into the corner. The Swansea supporters behind the goal went wild, and the Etihad Stadium was stunned.

Daniel Storey of Football365 was at a loss as to why the home side were so bad in the second period:

After falling behind, City were more frantic in search of a winner, and just as the match seemed to be slipping away from them, their new hero struck.

Jesus leaped highest to head at goal from Silva's cross, and Fabianski spilled the effort back to the striker. The Brazilian reacted quickest, slotting home the rebound to send the Etihad wild. ESPN’s James Dall suggested the 'keeper should have done better:

Guardiola would have been frustrated by his side's display in the second half, having pummelled the visitors for long spells of the first 45 minutes. When Sigurdsson equalised, a chance to close the gap on their top-four rivals looked poised to slip away.

Thankfully for City, in Jesus they have a young man who was alert, industrious and clinical until the end of the clash. While he arrived on English soil with an exciting reputation, few anticipated the 19-year-old's influence to be quite so big so quickly.

Reaction

After the contest, Jesus spoke of his delight at settling so easily. "I am very happy I got into the team so quickly," he said, per the Manchester Evening News. "It means a lot to me, especially to play in front of our fans. We played very well through the whole game. We deserved to win the game because we tried to score from the first minute."