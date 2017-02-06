Steve Kerr Fined for Outburst on NBA Official During Loss to Kings

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was fined $25,000 for his actions during the Dubs' 109-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com shared word of Kerr's punishment Monday.

As seen in the following video, Kerr was furious following a pair of fouls called against Kevon Looney and a technical called on Draymond Green. The 2015-16 NBA Coach of the Year lost his cool and was ejected:

Kerr's ejection initially seemed to energize the Warriors, who took the lead shortly thereafter despite Sacramento receiving the benefit of four consecutive free throws.

The 51-year-old coach's absence may have hurt Golden State in the end, however, as it eventually fell to the Kings in overtime.

While Kerr wasn't pleased with the manner in which the game was officiated, he acknowledged after the contest that the officials did the right thing by ejecting him, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com): "I was mad about a lot of things, but I got what I deserved. I deserved to be ejected, so I was, so I have no complaints."

This isn't the first time Kerr has faced league discipline in relation to officiating this season. He was fined $25,000 in November for publicly criticizing officials during a radio interview, per NBA.com.

Although Kerr's pockets will again be a bit lighter, he proved Saturday he is willing to go to bat for his players if he believes they are being treated unfairly.