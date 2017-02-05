Italy vs. Wales: Score and Reaction from 2017 Six Nations Round 1

David Rogers/Getty Images

Wales staged a second-half comeback to defeat Italy 33-7 in their 2017 Six Nations opener at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, where tries from Jonathan Davies, Liam Williams and George North rescued a big win for the visitors.

The travelling team trailed their hosts 7-3 at the break after a first-half try from Edoardo Gori put Italy in the lead, but a second-half collapse of mighty proportions meant the Azzurri fell flat as Wales moved to the top of the table.

Interim Wales coach Rob Howley will hardly have been impressed with a tame first-half performance from his men, and it was only during the second-half sin-binning of Italy's Andrea Lovotti that the guests mounted their assault.

As detailed by BBC Scotland's Bryn Palmer, Wales were within inches of adding a fourth try and a winning bonus point, but Williams was just about kept from notching his second score of the game in the final play:

Coach Conor O'Shea came into his first Six Nations fixture at the Italy helm with uncertain prospects of what challenge Wales would pose his side, but the hosts fronted up to their foes from the offset and showed no sign of stepping back.

Wales suffered an early setback after captain Alun Wyn Jones needed treatment just five minutes after kick-off.

The Azzurri welcomed pressure due to poor discipline, but Wales were made to regret their choices kicking for touch when Sergio Parisse's pick off the back of a scrum after 30 minutes led to the game's opening try.

Flanker Braam Steyn supported his leader before Italy unleashed a series of rolling rucks toward the posts, and it was diminutive Gori who capitalised under the posts, with Carlo Canna adding the conversion:

With a fire lit under them, Italy saw out the remainder of the opening period in relatively comfortable fashion, and O'Shea will have been pleased with the calm shown by his team in stemming the flow of the Welsh attack.

Rugby broadcaster Nick Heath compared Italy's fight to the kind shown by Scotland en route to their 27-22 win over Ireland on Saturday, but a tense second half awaited before they could boast of a similar upset:

Ospreys fly-half Sam Davies came on for club team-mate Biggar at the break after the latter appeared to require sideline treatment near the half-time whistle.

An early penalty opportunity saw Halfpenny convert to pull Wales to within one point of their hosts, and it soon appeared evident that may be the primary method through which the guests would score their points.

Having seemingly settled for that fate, Halfpenny slotted another two penalties in the 53rd and 56th minutes to give his team a 12-7 lead, but a step up was required in order to solidify that cushion.

Thankfully for Wales coach Howley, his men showed that as the game ticked into its final quarter, and a calm show and go from centre Scott Williams teed up midfield partner Davies to set the teams apart at 17-7:

Halfpenny extended that lead to 19-7 with the conversion, and Italy struggled in the absence of prop Lovotti, who was shown a yellow card just prior to Wales' first try following a string of infringements at the scrum.

The Azzurri might have stood a chance had they failed to concede any more before regaining their 15th man, but winger Williams capitalised on the one-man advantage out wide to run in Wales' second on the 68-minute mark, via ITV Rugby:

Halfpenny's second conversion in seven minutes made the score 26-7 just before Lovotti returned to the field, but the damage was done during his absence, and Italy faced an uphill struggle to even glean a losing bonus point.

North looked to be hobbling with a hamstring injury with only a few minutes left on the clock, but that didn't stop the winger bolting down the right flank for a lung-busting effort, and Halfpenny again notched the extras to complete the rout:

Williams was inches from adding a second, too, but he just couldn't scramble his way to the line with the ball in tow to contribute what would have been the try to seal Wales' fourth score and a bonus point as well.

North's injury will be a concern for Howley, but the stand-in Wales boss can be proud of his side, particularly after Sam Davies' half-time introduction appeared to transform their attack.

Wales could afford to breathe a sigh of relief after getting this year's Six Nations off to a victorious start, but with England travelling to the Principality Stadium next Saturday, they have no time to rest on their laurels.

Italy, meanwhile, can look forward to a second successive home fixture when they welcome a vulnerable Ireland side to Rome in Week 2, where both teams will be seeking their first win of the 2017 tournament.

Post-Match Reaction

Despite their failure to clinch what would have been a very valuable bonus point in the Italian capital on Sunday, Wales left the Stadio Olimpico content with a winning start to their competition.

Captain Jones told ITV as much in his post-match comments and said his side have been "notorious for starting tournament slowly," banking on a much stronger finish once again in 2017:

O'Shea on the other hand, appeared more downtrodden in his reaction to the result and hinted Italy perhaps don't get the rub of the green from the officials due to their lower status among the rest of the Six Nations, per BBC Wales Sport:

Former Wales international Jonathan Davies admitted Italy were off the pace in terms of talent, but the Azzurri's first-half charge was something to be feared, per BBC Sport:

"As expected it was a tough game and a brutal first 60 minutes. They absorbed that and then went on to score a couple of great tries and win comfortably. There were a few problems - namely the slow ball movement but by the end the Italians didn't have enough."