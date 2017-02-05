    Dallas CowboysDownload App

    Tony Romo Retirement Rumors: Cowboys QB Reportedly Looking to Play in 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 1: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 1, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys 27-13. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has suffered multiple significant injuries in recent years, but the 36-year-old is reportedly not considering retirement.

    According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the four-time Pro Bowler is "determined to play" in 2017 despite receiving interest from networks as a color analyst.

    Romo attempted just four passes in 2016 after suffering a broken bone in his back during the preseason. He missed several weeks of action, and by the time he was healthy enough to dress, eventual Offensive Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott had surpassed him on the depth chart.

    The 2015 campaign didn't go much better for Romo, as he missed all but four games due to a pair of collarbone breaks.

    Still, he isn't far removed from the best campaign of his career. In 2014, Romo went 12-3, adding 3,705 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

    Per Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, Romo reportedly has interest in joining the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos or Kansas City Chiefs.

    Romo signed a six-year extension worth $108 million with the Cowboys in 2013. That included a $25 million signing bonus and $55 million guaranteed. His huge contract makes any potential deal all the more difficult.

