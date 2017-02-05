Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Final Expectations for Top Ads, Movie Trailers

Cam Newton stars in one of Sunday's expected top commercials. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hollywood doesn't pull any punches on Super Bowl Sunday.

Neither does the advertising industry, with commercials sporting insane production values worthy of the big screen.

In fact, the environment for commercials and movie trailers is so competitive and has so much at stake that, over the past few years, companies have started to release 30-second teaser trailers for the full-length advertisements set to air during the Super Bowl.

Is it any wonder? According to Sapna Maheshwari of the New York Times, a 30-second spot costs about a cool $5 million. And remember that's just for the spot itself—it doesn't include things like, well, actually filming the commercial and everything that comes along with it.

As odd as it sounds, why not go ahead and film a preview for the advertisement at the same time?

This practice has given viewers a good idea of what to expect Sunday when the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons do battle.

From an advertising standpoint, mainstays such as automakers will command the scene. Kia has a big campaign with the always hilarious Melissa McCarthy:

Buick isn't far behind with a spot featuring Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton:

Ford, meanwhile, takes a look at the future:

Beer companies always have a heavy presence during the big day as well.

From the sounds of the early hype, Budweiser will be the big winner in this area thanks to its “Born the Hard Way" offering:

Indeed, the heavy hitters once again have major plans and will give fans something to remember, even if notables such as Pepsi and Doritos will skip the festivities.

Into the void steps companies such as T-Mobile, which trots out Rob Gronkowski, Terrell Owens and Justin Bieber:

The NFL will once again be a major winner with another baby legends offering:

R.J. White at CBSSports.com has a comprehensive list of the known ads thus far, and the lineup is shaping up to look like quite the offering.

Hollywood isn't pulling any punches, either.

Disney, Universal and Paramount will once again have major spots, with Brian Steinberg of Variety noting that titles such as Transformers: The Last Knight and Ghost In The Shell will make appearances.

Maybe the biggest name set to see a major reaction is The Fate of the Furious, which already has one trailer out:

Ditto for Baywatch, which drops David Hasselhoff and adds The Rock:

In terms of surprise, Sony might have the biggest.

Sony quietly dropped a preview of a Super Bowl ad for Life, an out-of-this-world thriller starring Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal:

Other big titles might make appearances, ranging from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to Star Wars Episode VIII—The Last Jedi and beyond. It seems Hollywood has been quieter than usual this year leading up to the Super Bowl, which is a good thing for those who love surprises.

Combined, ad agencies and Hollywood seem to have an epic slate ready for viewers.

They seem poised to emerge as the big winners, but that's just the fun of it—surprises can and will capture the minds of viewers and refuse to let go.

With companies having so much at stake after splurging on Super Bowl spots, the safe presumption is an effort to one-up last year's offerings. Based on the snippets above, commercials and trailers will put up quite the fight.

As usual during the Super Bowl, despite the ever-changing ad environment thanks to the internet, commercial breaks won't be the time for viewers to take their eyes away from the television.