    Carmelo Anthony Says Trade Rumors, Knicks Losing Are 'Testing His Will'

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 4: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks shoots a free throw against the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 4, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    In the midst of a trying season, New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony admitted Saturday that trade rumors and a lack of success on the court have been frustrating.

    According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, Melo discussed his struggle to remain even-keeled following a 111-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers:

    I'm still keeping it [mellow], still keeping it cool, man. It definitely kind of tests you, can put you to the test. You have to dig deep within yourself to get through it on a day-to-day basis, figure out a way how to still go out there and play at a high level every night, play hard, lead this team.

    That's kind of where you have to dig deep at, despite of everything that's going on, that's surrounding -- I don't even want to say us -- me. It's testing me. It's testing my will. It's testing me as a human being. It also is making me stronger throughout this process.

    Anthony has been the subject of trade rumors for much of the season, and he's specifically been linked to the Cavs. Per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Marc Stein, the Knicks have attempted to deal Melo to Cleveland for Kevin Love, but the Cavaliers have rebuffed their offers thus far.

    New York is 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-30, but it remains in the playoff hunt, as it trails the Detroit Pistons by just 1.5 games for the No. 8 spot.

    Anthony has shot 30 percent or worse from the field and is averaging just 15 points in his past two games.

    A playoff berth is still within reach for the Knicks, but if they decide to keep Melo for the duration of the season, they need him to perform at his usual All-Star level to have any chance at postseason play.   

