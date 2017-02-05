Antonio Conte Reportedly Targeted as Next Inter Milan Manager

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly ready to offer Chelsea manager Antonio Conte an annual salary of £13 million to become the club’s new boss.

That’s according to Tuttosport (h/t Neil McLeman and James Whaling of the Sunday Mirror), who have suggested the ambitious pursuit is to be driven by Inter’s Chinese owners, the Suning group.

They are said to see Conte as the man who can help the Nerazzurri conquer Italy and Europe, and they are ready to offer the former Juventus coach an eye-watering transfer kitty of £350 million to bolster the squad at the San Siro.

“Conte is understood to be happy at Chelsea and keen to win as many trophies as he can during his stint in west London,” add McLeman and Whaling. “But the finances on offer may turn the Italian's head, who left his job as national team boss to take over at the Blues.”

Conte is already hugely popular at Stamford Bridge. IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Conte has been a revelation at Stamford Bridge since joining in the summer. Following a ropey start, the Blues have been a force of nature in his 3-4-3 formation, surging to the top of the Premier League; after Saturday’s 3-1 win over rivals Arsenal, they are nine points clear of nearest challengers Tottenham Hotspur.

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol summed up just how much of an impact the Italian coach has had on the Blues, who were in rotten form for much of the previous campaign:

Inter sacked Roberto Mancini ahead of the 2016-17 season before appointing Frank de Boer. However, the former Ajax boss oversaw a disastrous beginning to the campaign before he was axed and current boss Stefano Pioli was instilled for the remainder of the term.

Pioli has been doing an excellent job at Inter. Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Pioli has done a wonderful job at Inter, simplifying the playing style, bringing players in from the fringes and pushing the team back into the reckoning for a UEFA Champions League spot. They head into Sunday’s Derby d’Italia with Juventus having won seven Serie A matches in succession.

Marca’s Patrick Boyland praised the job being done by Pioli at the San Siro, noting how important it is for Serie A to have Inter flourishing:

As noted in the report, although Pioli has been doing a stellar job, Inter are said to want to bring in a new high-profile manager for 2017-18. In addition to Conte, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is a coach reported to be on their shortlist.

Having enjoyed an incredible first season in England, it’d be a huge surprise if Conte was to leave Stamford Bridge after one season. The Italian will be desperate to improve the squad in the summer and lead the Blues into the UEFA Champions League as Premier League champions.