NFL Draft 2017: Latest Order and Mock Draft Predictions Before Super Bowl Game

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Super Sunday has finally arrived, folks. Before the day is over, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will do battle in Super Bowl LI. This is the game that NFL fans have been waiting for.

Unfortunately, this also means that by the end of Sunday, the collective football world will be moving on to the 2017 offseason. It will be roughly six months before we see any NFL on-field action and even longer before meaningful games are again played.

The good news is that the offseason won't be completely devoid of NFL activity. We'll have free agency and the 2017 draft to keep us occupied for the next couple of months.

Today, we're here to look ahead to the draft and some of the top prospects heading into Super Sunday. We'll also make our picks for the first round and take an in-depth look at some of our top selections.

We'll be utilizing the latest draft order with a couple of notable caveats. We're using record to determine the final two slots since the Patriots and Falcons haven't played yet. We're placing the Indianapolis Colts in the No. 14 spot even though a coin flip will be used to determine whether they or the Philadelphia Eagles select there.

2017 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 Pick NFL Team Proj. Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams, S, LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from LAR) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 7 San Diego Chargers Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Jabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan 11 New Orleans Saints Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 13 Arizona Cardinals DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 14 Indianapolis Colts Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 16 Baltimore Ravens Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 17 Washington Redskins Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan 18 Tennessee Titans Charles Harris, OLB, Michigan 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 20 Denver Broncos Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois 22 Miaimi Dolphins Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 23 New York Giants O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders David Njoku, TE, Miami 25 Houston Texans Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 26 Seattle Seahawks Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky 27 Kansas City Chiefs John Ross, WR, Washington 28 Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 31 Atlanta Falcons Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 32 New England Patriots Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

5. Mike Williams to Tennessee Titans

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota had himself a strong season in 2016. He produced 3,426 yards passing, 349 yards rushing and 28 total touchdowns with just nine interceptions. Had Mariota not suffered a broken leg near the end of the regular season, he would have been a Pro Bowler.

Assuming Mariota's recovery goes well this offseason, the Oregon product should have an opportunity to take another step forward in 2017. One thing the Titans can do to ensure he does this is to give him a dominant No. 1 pass-catcher.

This is where Clemson's Mike Williams comes in. He is a big, physical and reliable downfield weapon that could easily become Mariota's go-to guy. Williams was the go-to guy for Deshaun Watson in college, and he helped the Tigers work all the way to a national championship.

In 2016 alone, Williams amassed 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns on 98 receptions.

In Tennessee, Williams would likely become the type of jump-ball receiver that can win tough matchups on the perimeter and in the end zone. Rishard Matthews, who had a solid 945-yard season in 2016, would become the No. 2 or even the slot receiver with 6'2" Tajae Sharpe on the outside.

With always-reliable tight end Delanie Walker added to the mix, the Titans would suddenly have a very fearsome receiving corps to go with their bruising rushing attack.

15. Corey Davis to Philadelphia Eagles

Of course, Williams only makes sense for the Titans if they feel that he is the top receiver in this year's draft class. Some believe that this title should be given to Western Michigan standout Corey Davis.

One unnamed NFC scout recently said the following to NFL Media's Lance Zierlein:

I'll make a prediction.Corey Davis will end up being a better player in the pros than Mike Williams. I just think Davis (is better at getting open) than Williams. I love Williams' ability to play the deep ball, too, but it gets a lot harder in the pros, so you better prove you can get open with your routes. Corey Davis can get open with his routes.

It is worth noting that Pro Football Focus (PFF College) rated Davis third overall among all wide receivers for the 2016 season and rated Williams eighth.

If the Titans feel Davis is the better prospect, they should pull the trigger on him instead of Williams. In this scenario, though, I have Davis falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the middle of the first round.

The Eagles absolutely must add a top-tier receiver at some point this offseason. A lack of quality targets may have played a part in the stunted growth of rookie quarterback Carson Wentz last season. Pro Football Focus rate the Eagles just 30th in receiving.

Adding a reliable No. 1 target might allow Wentz to make the kind of progress we saw from Mariota in Year 2.

29. Christian McCaffrey to Green Bay Packers

Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016? Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job Insider Buzz: 3 Teams Eyeing Free Agent DeSean Jackson If Let Go by Washington Simms' Hidden Truth: X-Factors for Patriots to Slow Down Explosive Falcons in SB Insider Buzz: Collins Deal Will Be Baseline for Patriots to Ink Dont'a Hightower Insider Buzz: Raiders Hope Carr Contract Won't Reset QB Market, No Rush on Deal Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots Rewrote the History Books Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship? Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017 Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run

Injuries plagued the Green Bay Packers at the running back position in 2016. By the end of the season, converted wideout Ty Montgomery was the team's starter at the position.

Montgomery did play well at running back—he amassed 457 yards and a 5.9 yards-per-carry average. Montgomery is expected to remain at running back next season, but the Packers would still be wise to pair him with another talented runner.

Stanford's Christian McCaffrey is exactly the type of back that could complement Montgomery and give the Packers an explosive tandem. He can do a little bit of everything well, as evidenced by his collegiate statistics.

Last season alone, McCaffrey racked up 1,603 yards rushing, 310 yards receiving, 318 yards in kickoff returns and 16 total touchdowns. He was even more impressive in 2015, amassing 2,019 yards rushing to go with 645 yards receiving, 1,070 kick-return yards and 17 total touchdowns.

In a way, pairing McCaffrey with Montgomery would give Green Bay the kind of multi-faceted backfield that the Falcons are bringing into Super Bowl LI. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers would have himself two talented pass-catchers running out of the backfield.

This selection, of course, depends largely on whether or not the Packers decide to bring back Eddie Lacy. If Green Bay decides to look past Lacy's weight and injury issues and re-sign him, this pick is likely used on another position.

"I'd love to see [him] back," Packers head coach Mike McCarthy recently said, per Chris Wesseling of NFL.com. "Eddie's going through a medical situation. I clearly understand his contract situation, so that's really something we're continuing to work through."

If the Packers allow Lacy to walk, adding a back like McCaffrey makes a ton of sense.