NFL Draft 2017: Latest Order and Mock Draft Predictions Before Super Bowl Game

    Super Sunday has finally arrived, folks. Before the day is over, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will do battle in Super Bowl LI. This is the game that NFL fans have been waiting for.

    Unfortunately, this also means that by the end of Sunday, the collective football world will be moving on to the 2017 offseason. It will be roughly six months before we see any NFL on-field action and even longer before meaningful games are again played.

    The good news is that the offseason won't be completely devoid of NFL activity. We'll have free agency and the 2017 draft to keep us occupied for the next couple of months.

    Today, we're here to look ahead to the draft and some of the top prospects heading into Super Sunday. We'll also make our picks for the first round and take an in-depth look at some of our top selections.

    We'll be utilizing the latest draft order with a couple of notable caveats. We're using record to determine the final two slots since the Patriots and Falcons haven't played yet. We're placing the Indianapolis Colts in the No. 14 spot even though a coin flip will be used to determine whether they or the Philadelphia Eagles select there.

          

    2017 NFL Mock Draft

    Round 1
    PickNFL TeamProj. Selection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    5Tennessee Titans (from LAR)Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
    6New York JetsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    7San Diego ChargersMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    10Buffalo BillsJabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan
    11New Orleans SaintsSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    12Cleveland Browns (from PHI)Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    13Arizona CardinalsDeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
    14Indianapolis ColtsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    15Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    16Baltimore RavensDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    17Washington RedskinsChris Wormley, DL, Michigan
    18Tennessee TitansCharles Harris, OLB, Michigan
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    20Denver BroncosCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    21Detroit LionsDawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois
    22Miaimi DolphinsQuincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    23New York GiantsO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    24Oakland RaidersDavid Njoku, TE, Miami
    25Houston TexansMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    26Seattle SeahawksForrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
    27Kansas City ChiefsJohn Ross, WR, Washington
    28Dallas CowboysTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    29Green Bay PackersChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    30Pittsburgh SteelersCaleb Brantley, DT, Florida
    31Atlanta FalconsDan Feeney, OG, Indiana
    32New England PatriotsTeez Tabor, CB, Florida

     

    5. Mike Williams to Tennessee Titans

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Wide receiver Mike Williams #7 of the Clemson Tigers makes a reception against defensive back Anthony Averett #28 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Gam
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota had himself a strong season in 2016. He produced 3,426 yards passing, 349 yards rushing and 28 total touchdowns with just nine interceptions. Had Mariota not suffered a broken leg near the end of the regular season, he would have been a Pro Bowler.

    Assuming Mariota's recovery goes well this offseason, the Oregon product should have an opportunity to take another step forward in 2017. One thing the Titans can do to ensure he does this is to give him a dominant No. 1 pass-catcher.

    This is where Clemson's Mike Williams comes in. He is a big, physical and reliable downfield weapon that could easily become Mariota's go-to guy. Williams was the go-to guy for Deshaun Watson in college, and he helped the Tigers work all the way to a national championship.

    In 2016 alone, Williams amassed 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns on 98 receptions.

    In Tennessee, Williams would likely become the type of jump-ball receiver that can win tough matchups on the perimeter and in the end zone. Rishard Matthews, who had a solid 945-yard season in 2016, would become the No. 2 or even the slot receiver with 6'2" Tajae Sharpe on the outside.

    With always-reliable tight end Delanie Walker added to the mix, the Titans would suddenly have a very fearsome receiving corps to go with their bruising rushing attack.

          

    15. Corey Davis to Philadelphia Eagles

    Of course, Williams only makes sense for the Titans if they feel that he is the top receiver in this year's draft class. Some believe that this title should be given to Western Michigan standout Corey Davis.

    One unnamed NFC scout recently said the following to NFL Media's Lance Zierlein:

    I'll make a prediction.Corey Davis will end up being a better player in the pros than Mike Williams. I just think Davis (is better at getting open) than Williams. I love Williams' ability to play the deep ball, too, but it gets a lot harder in the pros, so you better prove you can get open with your routes. Corey Davis can get open with his routes.

    It is worth noting that Pro Football Focus (PFF College) rated Davis third overall among all wide receivers for the 2016 season and rated Williams eighth. 

    If the Titans feel Davis is the better prospect, they should pull the trigger on him instead of Williams. In this scenario, though, I have Davis falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the middle of the first round.

    The Eagles absolutely must add a top-tier receiver at some point this offseason. A lack of quality targets may have played a part in the stunted growth of rookie quarterback Carson Wentz last season. Pro Football Focus rate the Eagles just 30th in receiving.

    Adding a reliable No. 1 target might allow Wentz to make the kind of progress we saw from Mariota in Year 2.

         

    29. Christian McCaffrey to Green Bay Packers

    Injuries plagued the Green Bay Packers at the running back position in 2016. By the end of the season, converted wideout Ty Montgomery was the team's starter at the position.

    Montgomery did play well at running back—he amassed 457 yards and a 5.9 yards-per-carry average. Montgomery is expected to remain at running back next season, but the Packers would still be wise to pair him with another talented runner.

    Stanford's Christian McCaffrey is exactly the type of back that could complement Montgomery and give the Packers an explosive tandem. He can do a little bit of everything well, as evidenced by his collegiate statistics.

    Last season alone, McCaffrey racked up 1,603 yards rushing, 310 yards receiving, 318 yards in kickoff returns and 16 total touchdowns. He was even more impressive in 2015, amassing 2,019 yards rushing to go with 645 yards receiving, 1,070 kick-return yards and 17 total touchdowns.

    In a way, pairing McCaffrey with Montgomery would give Green Bay the kind of multi-faceted backfield that the Falcons are bringing into Super Bowl LI. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers would have himself two talented pass-catchers running out of the backfield.

    This selection, of course, depends largely on whether or not the Packers decide to bring back Eddie Lacy. If Green Bay decides to look past Lacy's weight and injury issues and re-sign him, this pick is likely used on another position.

    "I'd love to see [him] back," Packers head coach Mike McCarthy recently said, per Chris Wesseling of NFL.com. "Eddie's going through a medical situation. I clearly understand his contract situation, so that's really something we're continuing to work through."

    If the Packers allow Lacy to walk, adding a back like McCaffrey makes a ton of sense.

