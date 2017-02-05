    GolfDownload App

    Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2017: Leaderboard Scores, Prize-Money Payouts

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 05: Sergio Garcia of Spain tees off on the 15th hole during the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 5, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
    David Cannon/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    Sergio Garcia kept his composure on the final day of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday, shooting a three-under 69 to win the tournament by three shots. 

    The Spaniard held a three-shot lead from Henrik Stenson at the start of play, and the Swede did threaten a fightback at times during a fascinating climax to the event. But Garcia drew on all of his experience to get over the line, finishing with a final score of 19 under par at the end of four dramatic days.

    Here is a look at the final leaderboard from the Emirates Golf Club and a recap of how Garcia clinched his first win on the European Tour since 2014.

    Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2017: Final Leaderboard
    PositionPlayerOverallDay 4 ScorePrize Money
    1Sergio Garcia-1969€410,224
    2Henrik Stenson-1669€273,483
    T-3Lasse Jensen-1465€154,083
    T-3Tyrrell Hatton-1467€154,083
    T-5Matthew Fitzpatrick-1267€104,363
    T-5Peter Uihlein-1269€104,363
    T-7Brandon Stone-1168€73,842
    T-7George Coetzee-1171€73,842
    T-9Stephen Gallacher-1066€55,135
    T-9Magnus A Carlsson-1068€55,135
    EuropeanTour.com

    For the full leaderboard, check out the European Tour website.

       

    Garcia Holds Off Stenson

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 05: Sergio Garcia of Spain hits his third shot on the 8th hole during the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 5, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cann
    David Cannon/Getty Images

    Given the disruption caused by inclement weather over the past couple of days, Garcia, Stenson and Ian Poulter played in a three-ball on Day 4 on Sunday, meaning an exciting finale would be played out in close quarters.

    The leader made his presence known at the first opportunity, picking up another shot at the first to pull even further clear.

    From there, Garcia settled down into a solid rhythm, playing sensible golf and keeping the pressure on his rivals to make birdies. After the first, he rattled off seven straight pars. Even when he did find trouble, his superb recovery skills allowed him to keep the card free of blemishes, via the European Tour Twitter feed:

    Although scoring conditions were favourable—Denmark's Lasse Jensen struck an excellent 65—Garcia's dependability meant others were making errors; Poulter quickly fell out of contention, eventually signing off on a round of 76.

    Stenson has shown over the last 12 months that he's made of sterner stuff, though, and birdies at six and 10 moved him closer to Garcia. The Open Championship winner then bogeyed the 12th, but back-to-back birdies at the next two holes put him to within two shots of the leader.

    Stenson threatened a fightback on the back nine.
    Stenson threatened a fightback on the back nine.Francois Nel/Getty Images

    Yet the Spaniard always had an answer. As we can see here, while Stenson was doing his utmost to chop down the gap, Garcia responded brilliantly to the pressure:

    As Garcia rolled in a birdie putt at the 15th, Stenson could only make bogey, and suddenly four shots separated the leader from the Swede.

    Pars for both men at the 16th meant Stenson needed something special over the final two holes to force a playoff.

    But the pair each made pars at the penultimate hole, meaning Garcia was able to enjoy the walk up the last with the victory all but secured. A par at the final hole was enough to clinch the crown.

    The Spaniard's European Ryder Cup team-mates Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy paid tribute to his fine victory:

    Stenson also had words of praise for the tournament winner following their battle on Sunday.

    "I played three out of the four rounds with Sergio, and he put a really good score together the first day and just carried that kind of momentum throughout the whole week," he said, per the European Tour website. "He kept it tidy and you know, took his chances when he had them and saved himself when he needed to."

    Garcia was superb over the course of the four days, showcasing the flair and aggression that have defined him as a golfer down the years. Additionally, when the pressure came on the final day, he was solid as a rock and able to respond to the challenge laid down by a world-class rival in Stenson.

