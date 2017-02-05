Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Cesc Fabregas and Hakan Calhanoglu

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Cesc Fabregas’ Chelsea future is still reportedly far from secure, with AC Milan and Juventus said to be tracking the Spain international.

That’s according to CalcioMercato.com, where it’s suggested that despite a succession of excellent cameo appearances off the substitutes’ bench for the Blues “a summer departure seems to be on the cards.”

The two Serie A giants are named as possible suitors, while Major League Soccer is also noted as a possibility. “The MLS is an option for him in the future but as of now, clubs like Milan or Juve view him as the perfect player for their midfield,” the report continued.

The man himself stated recently in a YouTube interview with Natacha Tannous (h/t Josh Wright of WhoScored.com) that MLS football does appeal to him. “Once I don’t think I can play in Europe, my plan at the moment is to go to the United States,” the Chelsea man said when quizzed on a possible switch to China. “But you never know.”

Fabregas has been on the fringes under Conte. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Fabregas showed his worth to the Chelsea cause again on Saturday against former club Arsenal, netting the third goal in a 3-1 win. These numbers from Squawka Football show just how much of an impression he’s made when on the field:

Indeed, Fabregas is still a tremendous footballer. Technically, the 29-year-old remains among the best in the Premier League, while his composure on the ball and eye for a pass have made him tough for defenders to cope with when introduced into matches with the clock ticking down.

Even so, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s decision to keep Fabregas on the bench for the majority of the season must be galling for the player, and, as such, it’d be no major surprise if he was to move on at the end of the campaign.

The Blues would not want to lose him, as Fabregas has class and experience in abundance. But the chance to feature more frequently with Juventus or Milan, or perhaps embark on a new chapter in the United States, must be appealing to the playmaker.

Chelsea Close in on Hakan Calhanoglu

TF-Images/Getty Images

According to Turkish-Football (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Star), Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal to sign Hakan Calhanoglu from Bayer Leverkusen.

Per Harris, the man himself told Fanatik he hopes to be donning the iconic blue strip next season. “God willing, I will be a Chelsea player next season,” he said. “… There are also a number of other clubs interested in signing me.”

Calhanoglu is currently serving a four-month ban from FIFA due to a breach of contract, meaning he will not play again this season.

While that’s a huge blow for the 22-year-old, his talent is beyond dispute, having made significant strides since joining Leverkusen. Here’s a look at what he could potentially add to Conte's side:

The Turkey international would be a smart acquisition for the Blues, as he can play in various positions and has the quality to make a positive impact on the game in the final third. Per WhoScored.com, Calhanoglu’s biggest asset is his skill in dead ball situations:

Conte’s team have been operating with a fluid front three in recent months, with Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and Pedro especially impressive. With Willian also battling for a spot in the side, Calhanoglu would have his work cut out to get regular starts if he moved to the Bridge.

Even so, the Blues will be involved in the UEFA Champions League next season and will need more depth in different areas of their squad. Calhanoglu would be an intelligent purchase with that in mind.