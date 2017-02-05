Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Anthony Martial, Nelson Semedo Rumours

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly concerned that manager Jose Mourinho is seeking to force him out of the club.

According to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror, the Frenchman is far from happy with his position on the fringes of the Red Devils starting XI and feels as though he’s taken an unfair share of the blame for the side’s struggles as of late.

Mullock suggested Martial believes "he has been made a scapegoat for his team's failings this season after being repeatedly either omitted from the squad or put on the bench." It's added that Paris Saint-Germain want to sign the 21-year-old and that "United bosses are unlikely to stand in his way."

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Martial was a revelation in his first season at Old Trafford, 2015/16, excelling as United's primary attacking threat on the left flank. However, since Mourinho arrived last summer, he's found minutes tougher to come by and scored just two Premier League goals this season.

James Gheerbrant of The Times noted that Mourinho doesn’t have a good track record when it comes to developing young forwards:

There have been times in recent matches when Martial has offered glimpses of his abilities, excelling in wins over Reading and Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup. But in the Premier League, starts have been rare, and even as United chased a goal against Hull City on Wednesday evening, Mourinho didn’t turn to the 2015 Golden Boy winner.

Competition is fierce in United's attack. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Granted, the Portuguese has a lot of options in attack, especially after signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba in the summer. However, Martial offers a thrust and directness few in English football can match.

Those exhilarating traits make any sale in the immediate future unlikely. Martial simply must do more with the opportunities that will be handed to him in weeks to come in order to force his way back into Mourinho’s plans on a more regular basis.

Latest on Nelson Semedo

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

According to Record (h/t Sport Witness), Manchester United will face competition from Bayern Munich and Inter Milan for Benfica full-back Nelson Semedo.

As noted by Sport Witness, a recent report from Noticias ao Minuto stated the Red Devils were making sharp progress with the Lisbon giants in a deal for Semedo, worth a potential £35 million. However, it's since been suggested by Record that while Mourinho's "harassment is real," the aforementioned sides are also in the race to sign the right-back.

The 23-year-old has been thrilling to watch in the Primeira Liga this season, tearing up the right flank to great effect for Benfica. Here's why so many sides are said to be keen on him:

Semedo has all the attributes you'd expect of a modern full-back. In terms of energy, speed and power on the ball, few in Portugal can match his output, and he regularly chooses the right option when he ventures into the final third.

A move to United may represent a tempting opportunity for the player, although he's previously insisted there's no huge desire to depart Benfica, per Jan Hagen of Sport Witness:

Antonio Valencia has done a decent job at right-back since Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford, although with the former Wigan man now 31, there's no escaping a long-term option is needed.

Semedo could be that, and stylistically, there are clear similarities between himself and the dynamic Ecuadorian. United will be hoping the player’s affinity with Benfica and more interest from afar don’t hinder any approach.