Super Bowl 51: Livestream Guide, Patriots vs. Falcons Fox TV Coverage Info

Sunday is the day. Super Bowl 51 is finally here.

Gather friends and family, neighbors and strangers to watch the offensive showdown of the season between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. The matchup between these two teams would've been exciting if it were just a regular-season fixture, but the fact that this is the grand finale of the season to decide who hoists the Lombardi Trophy makes it all the better

Forget about the commercials or Lady Gaga's halftime performance. Super Bowl Sunday has always been about football and always will be. So get comfortable in your favorite game-day chair with your favorite game-day snacks, because it's time to watch some football. Here's where you'll see the game go down:

Super Bowl 51 Viewing Information

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

Time: Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET

National TV: Fox

Livestream: Fox Sports Go

Fox Sports: NFL tweeted out a lineup of Sunday's pregame programming to entertain football fans before kickoff.

As for the game itself, it's almost impossible to predict what will happen on any given Sunday, but one thing is certain: There will be fireworks, and you won't want to look away.

Prediction

The Falcons-Patriots matchup is much more than just a game between the league's leading offense and the league's No. 1 scoring defense. Legacies are on the line, and no matter who wins, history will be made.

Playing in his first Super Bowl, Falcons signal-caller Matt Ryan is looking to give Atlanta its first Super Bowl victory in its second appearance in the big game. Ryan was given the league's MVP award by a landslide, picking up 25 votes while the player in second place received just 10 votes.

However, that player just so happens to be Tom Brady, the quarterback for the Patriots who enters Sunday's game with an enormous chip on his shoulder. That's really saying something, too, since Brady has carried a chip on his shoulder ever since being drafted in the sixth round.

Not only is Brady looking to win his fifth Super Bowl, he's also looking to pay back the NFL for his Deflategate suspension, which saw him miss this season's first four regular-season games. This is not just Brady vs. Ryan or Brady vs. the Falcons defense, this is Brady vs. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. This Sunday, he'll be hoping to serve him a piece of humble pie.

Can you imagine if Brady and the Patriots win the Super Bowl and Goodell has to hand Brady the Lombardi Trophy and shake his hand with the whole world watching? Even if you're a Falcons fan, you might just be able to find some satisfaction in watching Deflategate come back to haunt the NFL on the game's biggest stage.

But getting back to the game, it will take a spirited effort from Ryan and his Falcons offense to upset the Patriots, who are three-point favorites heading into Sunday, according to OddsShark. Even if the Falcons can find a way to put up points against the Patriots defense, Atlanta will still have to find a way to slow down Brady and New England's offense at some point.

Look for this game to start off slowly. Ryan will eventually get into a rhythm on offense in the second quarter and give the Falcons an early lead before Brady begins slinging the ball around to tie things up before the half.

With experience on his side, Brady will come out of the extended halftime period with a renewed sense of confidence. Meanwhile, Ryan, despite playing well all season long, will simply not be ready to handle the pressure of closing out a Super Bowl game.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Defense wins championships, and New England's defense will make plays, forcing occasional turnovers in the second half that will give Brady the ball in good field position, allowing him to build up a lead. A spirited comeback from the Falcons won't be enough in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, as Brady will celebrate his fifth Super Bowl victory.

Prediction: Patriots outgun the Falcons, 34-24