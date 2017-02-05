Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid will reportedly swoop for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez in the summer should they lose Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United.

According to Steve Stammers of the Sunday Mirror, Atletico would be ready to part with £60 million to land Sanchez, whose contract at the Emirates Stadium is to expire in 2018.

Griezmann is said to be a £90 million target for the Red Devils at the end of the campaign, and, according to Stammers, Atletico have already identified a replacement for the Frenchman should United boss Jose Mourinho lure him to Old Trafford.

“If the Special One gets his man, then [Diego] Simeone wants Sanchez,” Stammers wrote. “He admires the battling qualities that Sanchez brings to a team and his appetite for football.”

Atletico are said to have lined up Sanchez as a possible Griezmann replacement. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Naturally, if Sanchez was to leave it’d be a massive blow for Arsenal. Although the Arsenal No. 7 didn’t make a big impact in the 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Saturday, these numbers from OptaJoe prior to the contest show he’s a man for the big occasion:

Additionally, Sanchez adds some grit to the Gunners. Off the ball he’s one of the hardest-working footballers in the Premier League, while his intelligence and inventiveness in possession makes him difficult to pin down.

But as Arsenal’s title chase has unravelled in recent weeks, the 28-year-old has cut a frustrated figure, adding further fuel to suggestions he could be on his way out of the Emirates.

Sports journalist Liam Canning believes Sanchez would benefit from a move away from the Gunners in the summer:

Atletico Madrid would need to sign a special footballer to replace Griezmann at the point of the attack, given just how much of a threat he poses. Sanchez would thrive in Simeone’s aggressive and intense setup too.

Arsenal will still be hopeful of getting Sanchez tied down for the long term, but as the weeks tick by the prospects are looking increasingly bleak.

Barcelona Want Mesut Ozil

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

According to a report from El Confidencial (h/t CalcioMercato.com), Barcelona have already been in touch with Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil about a future move.

It’s noted the Blaugrana have reached out to the player’s agent about a switch in the summer. Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in the Germany international should no progress be made over a new deal. Like Sanchez, Ozil’s contract is up in 2018, triggering speculation about a sale.

Ozil started the current campaign in wonderful form, although he’s regressed as of late, along with plenty of his team-mates. While a superb technician and magnificent passer, the former Real Madrid man has struggled to have a say in the biggest matches.

The Independent’s Jack Pitt-Brooke believes that of Sanchez and Ozil, the Gunners should be doing all they can to keep the former, not necessarily the latter:

At his best, Ozil makes this Arsenal team purr with his vision and penetration in the final third. In those areas, few can match the German when he’s on song, making him something of a unique commodity in world football.

The Gunners, as a result, would be reluctant to let him go, regardless of his issues with consistency. However, the prospect of making the move to Barcelona would surely appeal to the player, especially as Arsenal continue to come up short in their chase for major honours.