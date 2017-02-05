Super Bowl LI 2017: Predicting Box Score, Fantasy Stats for Patriots vs Falcons

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After all the festivities, gimmicky interview questions and predictions, we're hours away from the opening kickoff to Super Bowl LI. The Atlanta Falcons come into the big game with seasonal award winners against a New England Patriots roster filled with Super Bowl victors. Specifically, quarterback Tom Brady, who's looking to cover all five fingers with a ring.

The NFL Honors ceremony highlighted quarterback Matt Ryan as the Offensive Player of the Year and MVP. Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan won Assistant Coach of the Year.

Which accolades went to the Patriots on Saturday night? Absolutely none. For the record, head coach Bill Belichick probably scoffs at award shows when there's a Super Bowl to win.

Furthermore, winning MVP sets a bad omen:

Forget the superstitious streaks and the small talk about interviews. What’s the final box-score prediction for Super Bowl 51? Who will shine under the bright lights as standout performers?

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston

When: Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Projected Quarterback Stats Player Team Attempts/Completions Passing Yards Passing TD Matt Ryan ATL 31/45 302 3 Tom Brady NE 23/34 257 2 Predictions

When talking about the Falcons offense, most analysts forget to give credit to the offensive line. Wide receiver Julio Jones garners the glitz and glamour, the running back duo Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman gained recognition during the year, but the offensive line keeps Ryan's jersey clean and the running lanes open.

Earlier in the week, head coach Dan Quinn acknowledged center Alex Mack’s left fibula injury but didn't seem overly concerned, per Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter. The four-time Pro Bowler participated at practices with limitations throughout the week, per the team's official website.

As long as the Falcons offensive line remains intact, Ryan should have ample time to rack up yards and toss a few touchdowns passes.

Brady has thrown 40 or more passes in four of his six Super Bowl appearances, but New England will likely attempt to sustain drives with a power run game. Expect the Patriots to throw 30-35 times. Tight end Rob Gronkowski's absence will force Brady to hand off to the running backs closer to the goal line, which drops his touchdown total.

Projected Rushing Stats Player Team Carries Yards Touchdowns LeGarrette Blount NE 26 121 2 Devonta Freeman ATL 11 49 0 Tevin Coleman ATL 10 42 1 Dion Lewis NE 4 29 0 Predictions

Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount didn't rack up a lot of yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game, but the way he moves the pile to finish runs will trouble the Falcons' smaller defenders who rely on swarming the football.

During the postseason, Blount has been subdued. He's logged 24 carries for 78 rushing yards and one touchdown, averaging fewer than four yards per carry. New England will need his production on the ground to stretch possessions and finish inside the 5-yard line.

The Falcons' dynamic duo in the backfield should continue to nearly split their carries down the middle. Freeman handled 14 carries in each playoff victory and Coleman notched 11 rush attempts in both games.

With the focus on neutralizing Atlanta's star receiver, one of the ball-carriers should find a wide-open running lane at some point in the game. However, the Patriots' stout run defense will hold the Falcons to fewer than 100 rushing yards.

Projected Receiver Stats Player Team Receptions Yards Touchdowns Julian Edelman NE 10 126 1 Julio Jones ATL 10 104 0 Devonta Freeman ATL 9 83 1 Dion Lewis NE 6 76 1 Chris Hogan NE 5 55 0 Tevin Coleman ATL 5 48 1 Mohamed Sanu ATL 5 42 1 Martellus Bennett NE 2 31 0 Taylor Gabriel ATL 2 19 0 Predictions

Despite the focus on bracketing Jones downfield, he'll manage to reach 100 yards but fail to score a touchdown. New England will force the Falcons to find another threat near the red zone.

Patriots wideout Julian Edelman should finish as the most productive receiver in the game. The Falcons secondary has shown lapses throughout the year. In a close game, in which the play-calling won't be so predictable, Atlanta can't simply tee off on the quarterback. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' ability to keep the defense honest allows opportunities for Brady to hook up with Edelman on designed catch-and-run plays.

Running backs in the receiving game will emerge as a prominent theme through the contest. The Falcons have more productive receiving backs, but the Patriots can mirror the short passing game with Dion Lewis and James White. The linebackers, on both teams, need to take the field on high alert.

Scoring Breakdown Team 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Final New England Patriots 7 10 7 7 31 Atlanta Falcons 0 10 14 10 34 Predictions

In a highly emotional game between a perennial contender and a club making its second trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history, expect an uneven start. The Patriots may choose to receive the ball in order to place immediate pressure on the Falcons.

It's not far-fetched to think New England goes aggressive against an inexperienced high-scoring team, which indicates going for conversions on fourth down or taking play-action deep shots to overturn or establish momentum.

Atlanta must win the game with halftime adjustments after enduring New England’s best shot out of the gate. With so many intermediate weapons, Ryan can patiently take what the Patriots allow until the field opens up for a secondary wide receiver.

Barring self-destruction with turnovers, it's unlikely New England stifles Atlanta for 60 minutes. The Falcons will heat up in the fourth quarter and edge their opponents with a game-winning field goal.