Kyrie Irving Leaves vs. Hornets with Possible Concussion After Aron Baynes Elbow

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving was forced to leave Friday's home game against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden after being struck by an accidental high elbow from teammate Aron Baynes.

Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald noted the Celtics ruled the guard out for the rest of the game as he gets checked for concussion symptoms.

Irving is averaging 22 points and 5.7 assists in his first year with the Celtics after stepping out of the shadow of LeBron James.

The 25-year-old was a four-time All-Star in six seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning a Rookie of the Year award, an NBA title and an All-Star game MVP in this stretch. He set a new career high with 25.2 PPG last season, helping lead the Cavs to the NBA Finals for the third year in a row.

Despite his success, he put in a trade request in the offseason in an effort to maximize his individual potential, becoming a true leading man for a contending squad.

He got that opportunity when he was dealt to the Celtics for a package that included Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder.

Unfortunately, Boston could be in trouble if Irving is forced to miss time due to the latest injury. The team does have depth in the backcourt with Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier both able to play point guard. They could split ball-handling duties for the time being.