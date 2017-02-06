Raiders' Initial 7-Round Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl

1 of 8

The New England Patriots just wrapped up another successful Super Bowl season, and it's time for an upstart team to challenge their domination in the NFL over the past 17 years. What can the Oakland Raiders do in April to topple the champs next season?

The No. 24 overall pick is the latest first-round selection for the team under general manager Reggie McKenzie, which also suggests year-to-year improvement during the regular season. Oakland must add impact players within the front seven to help its revamped secondary.

We'll never know how the Raiders would've matched up against New England in the 2017 postseason with a healthy Derek Carr under center. However, during Super Bowl LI media week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Raiders and Patriots will play in Mexico City in the 2017 regular season, per NFL.com.

The Raiders will get a chance to show how they stack up against the big dog in the AFC. The preparation to take the next step starts with free agency and continues with the 2017 NFL draft. Who should McKenzie pluck from the collegiate ranks this offseason?

We'll go through an entire seven-round draft with an early look at ideal and realistic selections for each pick.