Raiders' Initial 7-Round Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl
The New England Patriots just wrapped up another successful Super Bowl season, and it's time for an upstart team to challenge their domination in the NFL over the past 17 years. What can the Oakland Raiders do in April to topple the champs next season?
The No. 24 overall pick is the latest first-round selection for the team under general manager Reggie McKenzie, which also suggests year-to-year improvement during the regular season. Oakland must add impact players within the front seven to help its revamped secondary.
We'll never know how the Raiders would've matched up against New England in the 2017 postseason with a healthy Derek Carr under center. However, during Super Bowl LI media week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Raiders and Patriots will play in Mexico City in the 2017 regular season, per NFL.com.
The Raiders will get a chance to show how they stack up against the big dog in the AFC. The preparation to take the next step starts with free agency and continues with the 2017 NFL draft. Who should McKenzie pluck from the collegiate ranks this offseason?
We'll go through an entire seven-round draft with an early look at ideal and realistic selections for each pick.
Round 1: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
After watching tight ends and running backs gash the Raiders on short and intermediate passes, it's time to draft a linebacker who can help solve an issue that's plagued the defense for two years.
On the board at No. 24, Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham should be the consensus pick. At 6'3", 230 pounds, he's a versatile defender who fits base and sub-packages as a coverage linebacker. He carries a lanky frame but manages to disengage blocks to chase down ball-carriers. In the past two seasons with the Commodores, Cunningham logged 30.5 tackles for loss.
The Raiders should have enough pass-rushers on the field to relieve Cunningham of consistent rush duties. On the professional level, he'll earn his keep as a tight end eraser and reliable second-level component to the run defense.
CBSSports.com draft analyst Rob Rang compared Cunningham to Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, who's an integral piece of his team's intermediate coverage. If the Vanderbilt product measures closely to the four-time Pro Bowler, the Raiders will have a perennial playmaker at a weak position.
Round 2: Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
You're probably thinking defensive tackle in this spot. However, the Raiders can't wait until left tackle Donald Penn's contract expires to find his successor.
Furthermore, right tackle Austin Howard underwent shoulder surgery, which requires most of the offseason for a full recovery and rehab. It's not a guarantee that he'll take the field at full strength in Week 1. Fellow right tackle Menelik Watson may find a roster spot elsewhere after hitting the free-agent market.
This year's draft class doesn't offer several quality offensive linemen deserving early-round consideration. Among the prospects at the position, Florida State offensive tackle Roderick Johnson comes into the league with experience as a starter in 31 consecutive games with early-starter potential. His experience in a pro-style offense adds an extra boost to an impressive collegiate resume.
Vadal Alexander would serve as a swingman who's capable of playing multiple spots on the offensive line. Johnson has the ability to start over Howard in Week 1 with a full offseason and significant snaps during the preseason. The Raiders may also opt to develop him behind the scenes until Penn steps aside.
Round 3: Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson
Neither Dan Williams nor Justin Ellis looked impressive on the defensive line during the 2016 season. The front office may consider releasing Williams and saving $4.5 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. Ellis is entering a contract year, which adds incentive to put his best foot forward before hitting the free-agent market in 2018.
The Raiders need a dynamic defensive lineman who can pressure the pocket and stop the run. Oakland ranked No. 23 in rushing yards allowed in 2016. Without defensive tackle Stacy McGee, opposing quarterbacks found room to step into the pocket and deliver throws downfield. Despite only playing nine games, McGee ranked as the best interior lineman on the roster during the 2016 season, per Pro Football Focus.
Clemson defensive tackle Carlos Watkins finished his collegiate career with a double-digit sack total (10.5) as a fifth-year senior. He also posted 12.5 tackles for loss. As a prospect who spent five years in the college ranks, his overall resume seems underwhelming. Nonetheless, Watkins' upside should set off an alarm as the best player available late in the third round.
In a season or two, it's not hard to imagine Darius Latham and Watkins as the starting 3-technique defensive tackles or alternating on the opposite side of Mario Edwards Jr. in a 3-4 alignment.
Round 4: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
The Raiders have the biggest question marks within the secondary on and off the field. Will cornerback Sean Smith resemble the same player who excelled with the Kansas City Chiefs? Who will the team hire to coach the defensive backs?
Regardless, Oakland should continue to stock the cupboard at cornerback. It's possible Smith may not improve. Defensive back T.J. Carrie is heading into a contract year. He's probably going to take over in the slot as D.J. Hayden's full-time replacement.
Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie leaves the collegiate ranks with starting experience over four years. For a perimeter defender, he also brings a rare tackling component to his game. Awuzie notched 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks over the past two seasons.
Awuzie's athleticism and speed alone could propel him into the late third round. Since he didn't start for a powerhouse program, front offices may overlook the Colorado prospect. McKenzie has a knack for acquiring gems at low-profile schools. Awuzie could become another surprise rookie contributor.
Round 5: Josh Jones, FS, North Carolina State
It's time to admit that Keith McGill doesn't fit as a safety or cornerback on this roster. Veteran safety Nate Allen may earn a multiyear contract as a starter with another club. Reggie Nelson and Karl Joseph have their starting spots locked up at safety for the upcoming season.
Soon-to-be unrestricted free agent Brynden Trawick flashed his skills as a run defender and coverage safety in the team's last two games against the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. The front office should re-sign him for depth. Then it should add North Carolina State safety Josh Jones.
Jones logged three interceptions in two of his three seasons with the Wolfpack. In the previous season, he tracked the ball from sideline to sideline with 109 total tackles. He didn't reach the backfield on many occasions but developed a good radar for the football when in pursuit.
Barring an injury, the 6'2", 215-pound North Carolina State product would learn his position as Nelson’s protégé for a year before stepping onto the field as a starting safety.
Round 6: Shelton Gibson, WR, West Virginia
Wide receiver Andre Holmes' production has dropped every year since his peak season in 2014. The Raiders need a pass-catcher to push Seth Roberts for the No. 3 spot. Johnny Holton doesn't seem to be in position to surpass Roberts, but a good training camp and preseason could alter the depth chart.
West Virginia wide receiver Shelton Gibson could've raised his draft stock with another season on campus. Nonetheless, he's a potential steal in the sixth round for a team with an MVP-caliber passer.
Carr continues to find Roberts despite his 49.4 percent catch rate—in some cases for game-winning receptions. The Raiders signal-caller has the ability to increase his receivers' values in a free-flowing passing offense. Gibson averaged 22.6 yards per reception at West Virginia. He'd add big-play capability to an already-explosive offense.
In his first two seasons, wide receiver Amari Cooper has faded late in the year. Gibson could step in as an asset with more reliable hands than Roberts who eventually carves out a role in three-receiver sets.
Round 7: Jonnu Smith, TE, Florida International
In the third round of the 2015 draft, the Raiders selected tight end Clive Walford as the future at the position, which put Mychal Rivera on early notice. During the same offseason, the front office inked blocking tight end Lee Smith to a three-year deal, per Spotrac.
Despite only showing a slight improvement between his first two seasons, Walford's role should continue to increase as the starter. In six years, Smith's season high in receptions is 12, which tells you everything you need to know about his receiving ability. Rivera hits the free-agent market in March. There's room for a pass-catching tight end on the roster in 2017.
Florida International tight end Jonnu Smith caught 16 touchdown passes between his sophomore and senior years with the program. He would likely compete with Gabe Holmes to fill Rivera's role on passing downs in two-tight ends sets and occasionally match up against safeties downfield.
Typically, seventh-round picks don't see the field for the first year or two, but Smith could contribute to the offense as a rookie, especially if Walford struggles under new offensive coordinator Todd Downing.
