    Steve Kerr Ejected vs. Kings: Latest Comments and Reaction

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 2: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts from the bench during second half of the basketball game against Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center February 2 2017, in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    In a competitive game Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr lost his cool.

    Late in the third quarter, the coach responded to a questionable technical foul call on forward Draymond Green and immediately attacked the officials with an apparent string of obscenities.

    Marcus Thompson of the Bay Area News Group joked about the response by the outspoken coach:

    Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated also provided his thoughts on action:

    Green is no stranger to technical fouls with Saturday's call giving him nine for the season. While he hasn't been ejected, he is nearing last year's total of 13 technical fouls.

    Still, this latest call set Kerr off with his team losing 75-73 at the time.

    Golden State entered the day with a 43-7 record, four games clear of the next best team in the NBA. The squad had won five games in a row and 12 of the last 13, with all but one of the wins coming by double digits, making it understandable for the coach to be tense in a close game.

    Of course, Kerr might be hearing from the league office for further punishment after storming the court.

