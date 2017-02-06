WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Power Ranking Every Chamber Match in WWE History

19 of 20

Who would head to WrestleMania XXVII to challenge the improbable WWE champion The Miz?

That was the question the stars of Raw were looking to answer as they took to the squared circle for the main event of Elimination Chamber 2011.

Just one year after wowing audiences with his magnificent performance inside the chamber, John Morrison returned to the structure, more over than ever and a dark-horse candidate to win the guaranteed title match. To do so, he would have to battle the likes of Randy Orton, CM Punk, John Cena, Sheamus and R-Truth, four of whom were former world champions themselves.

He did not let that deter him.

In one of the greatest performances of his career, Morrison stole the spotlight and ensured that no one would forget what he accomplished on that February night.

He pinned Sheamus following a huge forearm and maneuvered around the cage like a spider monkey throughout. His night would come to an end courtesy of GTS from CM Punk, but given the level of performance he brought to the match, he was clearly the night's biggest winner.

Punk would also eliminate Orton, intensifying the rivalry between the two that would come to a head at WrestleMania. The Straight Edge Savior was on fire, turning in some of the best work of his WWE career to that point, and made it to the final two, where he would square off with Cena in a sign of things to come later in the year.

Their chemistry undeniable, the Superstars had fans guessing which would emerge victorious, even if the outcome appeared to be a foregone conclusion.

Cena won the match and earned his way to WrestleMania, but the story of the contest was the performances of the fringe competitors Morrison and Punk, who emerged from the match bigger and hotter Superstars than they had been previously.