Jaguars Owner Shahid Khan Comments on Donald Trump's Travel Ban

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan denounced President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban on Saturday.

Speaking to the New York Times' Ken Belson in Houston, Khan—a Pakistani immigrant who arrived in the United States in 1967—explained he believes the ban runs contrary to American ideals.

"The bedrock of this country are immigration and really a great separation between church and state," he said, per Belson.

The Jags owner later told Belson the proposal is "not good" for the country and would adversely affect "the tens of thousands of people who can contribute to the making of America."

Furthermore, the NFL's only principal Muslim owner disclosed Trump's actions have made this "kind of a sobering time for somebody like me."

The proposed travel ban came in the form of an executive order, which prohibited citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia from immigrating to the United States for a period of 90 days, according to CNN's Doug Criss.

However, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked the order on Friday.

According to the New York Times' Nicholas Kulish, Caitlin Dickerson and Charlie Savage, Judge James Robart's ruling will lift the restrictions on travel to the United States from the seven countries listed in the executive order. It will also limit "any action that prioritizes the refugee claims of certain religious minorities."