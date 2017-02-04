Kirk Cousins Shoves Referee During Charity Flag Football Game

Rob Carr/Getty Images

If there were any doubts that Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is a fiery competitor, they might have been extinguished on Saturday when he shoved a referee during a charity flag football game.

While attempting to orchestrate a game-winning drive against a team led by former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie, Cousins drove his team down to the 1-yard line with a completion in the middle of the field with the clock running, per SI.com.

It looked as though the referee did not spot the ball quickly enough for Cousins' liking, as shown by Sports Illustrated:

The referee, who was a volunteer, spoke with Timothy Burke of Deadspin about the incident:

He was fired up because he was losing and running out of time. Then the other team knocked the ball away while I was trying to set it for play. He wanted me to flag him for swatting it, but what he doesn’t know is that we were enforcing another penalty and it was going to give him another down. He never apologized or even showed any kind of regret. That’s ok though... everyone else gets to see how he is.

Cousins has raised some eyebrows in the past for postgame outbursts, but going off on a volunteer official at a charity flag football game is probably taking things a bit too far.