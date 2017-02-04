    Washington RedskinsDownload App

    Kirk Cousins Shoves Referee During Charity Flag Football Game

    LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins passes the ball against the New York Giants in the second quarter at FedExField on January 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    If there were any doubts that Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is a fiery competitor, they might have been extinguished on Saturday when he shoved a referee during a charity flag football game.

    While attempting to orchestrate a game-winning drive against a team led by former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie, Cousins drove his team down to the 1-yard line with a completion in the middle of the field with the clock running, per SI.com

    It looked as though the referee did not spot the ball quickly enough for Cousins' liking, as shown by Sports Illustrated:

    The referee, who was a volunteer, spoke with Timothy Burke of Deadspin about the incident:

    He was fired up because he was losing and running out of time. Then the other team knocked the ball away while I was trying to set it for play. He wanted me to flag him for swatting it, but what he doesn’t know is that we were enforcing another penalty and it was going to give him another down. He never apologized or even showed any kind of regret. That’s ok though... everyone else gets to see how he is.

    Cousins has raised some eyebrows in the past for postgame outbursts, but going off on a volunteer official at a charity flag football game is probably taking things a bit too far.

