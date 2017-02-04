LeBron James Becomes Youngest NBA Player to Reach 28,000 Career Points

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

LeBron James became the youngest player in NBA history to reach the 28,000-point plateau during the Cleveland Cavaliers' game against the New York Knicks on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

The 32-year-old reached the milestone in the second quarter, when he drilled a deep fadeaway jump shot over Courtney Lee, as the NBA documented on Twitter:

James has ascended the league's scoring charts at an unprecedented pace, having already passed the likes of Hakeem Olajuwon, Oscar Robertson, Moses Malone and Tim Duncan on the all-time list.

Next up is Shaquille O'Neal, who occupies the seventh spot with 28,596 points. At this point, it's simply a matter of when James will pass the Big Aristotle.

NBA's All-Time Scoring List Rank Player Points 1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 2 Karl Malone 36,928 3 Kobe Bryant 33,643 4 Michael Jordan 32,292 5 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 6 Dirk Nowitzki 29,797 7 Shaquille O'Neal 28,596 8 LeBron James 28,000 (and counting) Source: Basketball-Reference.com

The three-time NBA champion entered Saturday night averaging 25.7 points per game on 52.7 percent shooting, making him one of two players—along with Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant—averaging at least 25 points per contest while knocking down better than 50 percent of his total looks from the field.

As those numbers indicate, James is showing no signs of slowing down even as he approaches his mid-30s and prepares to set more records.