    LeBron James Becomes Youngest NBA Player to Reach 28,000 Career Points

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 4: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on before the game against the New York Knicks on February 4, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    LeBron James became the youngest player in NBA history to reach the 28,000-point plateau during the Cleveland Cavaliers' game against the New York Knicks on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

    The 32-year-old reached the milestone in the second quarter, when he drilled a deep fadeaway jump shot over Courtney Lee, as the NBA documented on Twitter:

    James has ascended the league's scoring charts at an unprecedented pace, having already passed the likes of Hakeem Olajuwon, Oscar Robertson, Moses Malone and Tim Duncan on the all-time list.

    Next up is Shaquille O'Neal, who occupies the seventh spot with 28,596 points. At this point, it's simply a matter of when James will pass the Big Aristotle.

    NBA's All-Time Scoring List
    RankPlayerPoints
    1Kareem Abdul-Jabbar38,387
    2Karl Malone36,928
    3Kobe Bryant33,643
    4Michael Jordan32,292
    5Wilt Chamberlain31,419
    6Dirk Nowitzki29,797
    7Shaquille O'Neal28,596
    8LeBron James28,000 (and counting)
    Source: Basketball-Reference.com

    The three-time NBA champion entered Saturday night averaging 25.7 points per game on 52.7 percent shooting, making him one of two players—along with Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant—averaging at least 25 points per contest while knocking down better than 50 percent of his total looks from the field.

    As those numbers indicate, James is showing no signs of slowing down even as he approaches his mid-30s and prepares to set more records.

     

