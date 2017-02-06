Golden State Warriors' Biggest Needs Heading into 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 6

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Perched atop the NBA standings, the Golden State Warriors seem positioned to sit out the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

But this organization isn't one to rest on its laurels.

Remember that the Dubs reeled off 140 wins over the past two seasons, finished each one in the NBA Finals and ended a 40-year championship drought. They followed that up by shedding two starters and reforming their reserve unit.

Granted, those moves were made to bring former MVP Kevin Durant to the mix. Still, the Warriors have displayed the recognition that their world-beating roster always has room for improvement. Hence, the waiving of popular locker room presence Anderson Varejao to add defense-first point guard Briante Weber.

While that transaction could stand as their lone swap, the Warriors do have five areas that may receive attention before the deadline passes.