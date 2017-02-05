Patriots vs. Falcons: Super Bowl 51 Game Time, Prop Odds and Prediction

Tom Brady is attempting to lead the Patriots to their fifth Super Bowl title. Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons have a huge challenge ahead of themselves when they take on the New England Patriots Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

When the two teams put the ball in the air at 6:30 p.m. ET, the Falcons have to overcome a team that has won four Super Bowls with head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady at the helm. The Falcons have the highest-scoring offense in the league, but they don't have any experience on the biggest stage.

Experience can be overrated, but when one team has been to the big game six times and the other has not been there at all, it is likely to have an impact.

It could occur early in the game when anxiety might be an issue, but the Falcons have a very talented and deep team that has shown significant improvement. They have faced big moments, and they are not likely to quake at the sight of the Patriots.

However, the issue could come down to the final quarter, and the last time the Patriots were in the Super Bowl, they scored the go-ahead touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter and then cornerback Malcolm Butler saved the game with an interception in the final seconds at the goal line.

Super Bowl LI at a glance Matchup Time (ET) TV Point Spread; Over/Under Prediction New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons 6:30 p.m. Fox New England (-3); 58 New England; Over OddsShark; Silverman predictions

The Patriots know how to execute in the biggest situations; the Falcons have to prove they can handle the moment and the pressure.

The Patriots are three-point favorites in the game, according to OddsShark, and the line has remained steady for two weeks. The website also reports that 67 percent of the bets made have been placed on New England.

The Falcons also have another major issue besides their lack of experience. They are going to try to slow down Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and LeGarrette Blount with a defense that ranks 25th in yards allowed. That may be an impossible task.

The Falcons kept Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks quiet and were also effective against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but the Falcons have struggled throughout the year against strong passing games.

Brady's ability to get the ball away quickly to a variety of receivers is one of his strengths, and so is his uncanny accuracy. Unless the Falcons can put consistent pressure on him, he is likely to come through with a slew of pinpoint passes that allow the Patriots to dictate the flow of the game.

The Falcons will counter with their own high-powered offense that ranks first in scoring, but the Pats had the No. 1 scoring defense in the league. They may not be able to stop Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, but they should be able to slow them down and hold Atlanta to field goals.

Look for the Patriots to win this game by double digits.

Prop Bets

The Super Bowl is basically an American national holiday, as casual and hardcore fans celebrate their sport with food, parties and prop bets.

The prop bets can keep fans interested if the game becomes one-sided, and most fans can find several opportunities that will heighten the game's intensity.

Here are two props that could bring decent returns if they are successful.

One that has drawn our interest is the first Falcon player to score a touchdown. Devonta Freeman scored 13 touchdowns during the regular season and has added two more in the postseason. If Freeman scores the first Atlanta touchdown in the game, a $100 bet will return a profit of $400.

That's a solid return for a player who has an excellent chance to get into the end zone, and it's worth the risk saying he will be the first on his team to score.

Since the belief here is that the New England defense will be able to slow down the Falcons, the prop bet on the number of Atlanta field goals appears viable.

Matt Bryant is one of the best field-goal kickers in the sport, and the prediction here is that he will kick three successful three-pointers. That will bring a return of $400 on a $100 bet.