NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2017: Predictions for This Year's Contestants

One of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest's rescuers won't help carry the resurgence into 2017.

Before tearing his ACL Friday night, two-time champion Zach LaVine declined an invitation to defend his title. The young Minnesota Timberwolves guard rejuvenated the stale competition by joining the Tune Squad and beating Aaron Gordon in two epic exchanges.

After two runner-up finishes, Gordon will return to headline a young field featuring three first-time contestants. The crown is his for taking, but don't look past any of the Orlando Magic forward's new opponents.

Although DeAndre Jordan is certainly the most notable newcomer from a basketball standpoint, youngsters Glenn Robinson III and Derrick Jones Jr. could electrify New Orleans and sustain the showcase's momentum.

Let's take a look at all four participants to project the final results.

Aaron Gordon

Gordon is the known commodity in the Slam Dunk Contest. However, he has also used up a lot of material.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old assured NBA.com's John Denton that he has plenty of tricks left up his sleeve:

It took a lot of creativity (last year) and I just hope nobody else steals my dunks. I came out with six new dunks (last year) and there are always new dunks. With the evolution of basketball there’s always going to be new types of players and moves. With dunking, there are going to be new dunks forever and ever.

He deserves the benefit of the doubt after last year's dazzling display, which he easily could have won. At 6'9", Gordon holds a size and power advantage without sacrificing any movement or flexibility.

Predicting another shortcoming to a different adversary felt too cruel for one of the contest's most important contributors. Look for him to ascend from second to first.

Prediction: Gordon wins multiple 50-graded dunks.

DeAndre Jordan

The grouping's only All-Star, Jordan will prelude his first appearance in the actual game with his Slam Dunk Contest debut. A man of his word, he told ESPN.com's Arash Markazi two years ago that he wouldn't partake until receiving an All-Star nod:

History is not in his favor, as he would become the second center since Dwight Howard to win.

Another thunderous in-game jammer, Andre Drummond couldn't keep pace with LaVine and Gordon last year. Jordan can cause the Staples Center ground to tremor, but can the 6'11", 279-pounder—as listed on NBA.com's official release—contort in the air like his more agile cohorts?

Since the event is mostly pageantry, he'll need to channel Howard's flair. Maybe enlist someone to replace an injured Chris Paul and transform Lob City to the star point guard's old stamping ground.

He's the most accomplished player, but that shouldn't make Jordan a favorite in an event typically unkind to centers.

Prediction: Jordan underwhelms and receives an opening-round boot.

Glenn Robinson III

One of the contest's two relative unknowns, Glenn Robinson III is averaging a paltry 6.1 points per game for the Indiana Pacers this season. He's a good dunker but far from an internet legend.

Free from hype and grand expectations, the 23-year-old also has nothing to lose. He might as well take some risks and hope to steal the show.

Yet, nothing from his past registry stands out when compared to his other opponents. Of course, this is coming from a writer who couldn't touch the rim, but Robinson's power or hops don't pop off the screen.

This event is all about pizzazz, and it's hard to envision enough upside from him to steal the show.

Prediction: Robinson gets eliminated after some 40-level dunks.

Derrick Jones Jr.

Derrick Jones Jr. has scored three points over 14 career NBA minutes. And no, his lone field goal was not a dunk.

So one of the dunk contest's participants has never dunked in a professional game. Bleacher Report helped explain the 19-year-old's presence in this year's exhibition:

According to the Arizona Republic's Doug Haller, Jones knows the announced participants sent many confused fans to Google.

"I’m pretty sure (that was the case)," Jones said, "but they’re going to know about me real soon.”

Does in-game dunking matter in an aerial circus buoyed by showmanship? Unless the contest implements rim protectors, probably not. Instead of elevating the event's magnitude with brand-name stars, the league is using Saturday's showcase as a springboard for young talent.

The dunk reels make him a not-so-overlooked sleeper, with the air and athleticism to give Gordon a run for his money. Jones will open some eyes with one or two show-stealing dunks, cementing a runner-up finish.

Prediction: Jones performs the evening's most memorable dunk and finishes second.